LAGOS: 22 May, 2024.

APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR OF BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC

We are pleased to inform our stakeholders and by extension, the public, that the Board of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc (BPN), has approved the appointment of Mrs. Alaba Fagun as the Company's Group Managing Director (GMD).

Alaba Fagun has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision in her current role as the Managing Director, significantly contributing to the Company's success. In recognition of these achievements, she will be taking on an expanded role within the Organisation. This new role will encompass additional responsibilities, including oversight of Swift Painting Nigeria Limited (our subsidiary). By leveraging her expertise and experience, the Board is confident that Alaba will drive further innovation and operational excellence to the Group.

We wish her success in her new role.

Thank you.

For: Berger Paints Nigeria Plc.

Omolara Bello

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser.