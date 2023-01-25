BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA : APPROVAL OF THE QUARTER 4, 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Lagos | Nigeria: Wednesday 25th January, 2023

APPROVAL OF THE QUARTER 4, 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We refer to our announcement dated 3rd January, 2023, notifying the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the meetings of the Board of Directors of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc (the Company).

Please be informed that the Board at its meeting held on Tuesday, 24th January, 2023 considered and approved the Quarter 4, 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements.

The Closed Period in respect of transactions on the Company's securities will remain in effect until 24 hours after the Quarter 4, 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 have been released to the public. Accordingly, no Director, employee or adviser of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

For: Berger Paints Nigeria Plc.

Alaba Fagun

Managing Director/CEO

Directors: Abi Ayida (Chairman), Alaba Fagun (Managing Director), Raj Mangtani (Indian), Adekunle Olowokande, Ogechi Iheanacho, Erejuwa Gbadebo (Independent), Aisha Umar (Independent)