  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
  News
  Summary
    BERGER   NGBERGER0000

BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC

(BERGER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-23
6.950 NGN    0.00%
12:01pBerger Paints Nigeria : Approval of the quarter 4, 2022 unaudited financial statements
PU
01/06Berger Paints Nigeria : Notice of resignation - company secretary/legal advisor - berger paints nigeria plc
PU
01/03Berger Paints Nigeria : Notification of closed period on share dealings
PU
Summary 
Summary

BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA : APPROVAL OF THE QUARTER 4, 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

01/25/2023 | 12:01pm EST
Lagos | Nigeria: Wednesday 25th January, 2023

APPROVAL OF THE QUARTER 4, 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We refer to our announcement dated 3rd January, 2023, notifying the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the meetings of the Board of Directors of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc (the Company).

Please be informed that the Board at its meeting held on Tuesday, 24th January, 2023 considered and approved the Quarter 4, 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements.

The Closed Period in respect of transactions on the Company's securities will remain in effect until 24 hours after the Quarter 4, 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 have been released to the public. Accordingly, no Director, employee or adviser of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

For: Berger Paints Nigeria Plc.

Alaba Fagun

Managing Director/CEO

Directors: Abi Ayida (Chairman), Alaba Fagun (Managing Director), Raj Mangtani (Indian), Adekunle Olowokande, Ogechi Iheanacho, Erejuwa Gbadebo (Independent), Aisha Umar (Independent)

Disclaimer

Berger Paints Nigeria plc published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 17:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 4 965 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net income 2021 136 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net cash 2021 390 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 4,68%
Capitalization 2 014 M 4,38 M 4,38 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Anjan Sircar Managing Director & Executive Director
Pheobe Onyinye Obi Chief Financial Officer
Abi Allison Ayida Chairman
Aderonke Olajubu Head-Technical
Olufunso Ekundayo Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC15.83%4
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY3.67%64 222
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-8.98%33 065
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.4.16%30 782
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.15%21 439
AKZO NOBEL N.V.9.97%13 275