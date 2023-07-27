Berger Paints Nigeria Plc Unaudited Report - Second Quarter ended

30 June 2023

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Second Quarter Report

30 June 2023

Contents

Page

Corporate Information

2

Financial Highlights

4

Statement of Financial Position

5

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

6

Statement of Changes in Equity

7

Statement of Cash Flows

8

Notes to the Financial Statements

9

Other National Disclosures

54

2

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Second Quarter Report

30 June 2023

Corporate Information

Board of Directors:

Abi Ayida

-

Chairman

Adekunle Olowokande

-

Non - Executive Director

Raj Mangtani (Indian)

-

Non - Executive Director

Ogechi Iheanacho

-

Non - Executive Director

Erejuwa Gbadebo

-

Independent Non - Executive Director

Aisha Umar

-

Independent Non - Executive Director

Alaba Fagun

-

Managing Director

Company

Secretary/Legal

Omolara Bello

Adviser

Registered Office:

102, Oba Akran Avenue,

Ikeja, Industrial Estate

P.M.B. 21052, Ikeja, Lagos.

Contact Details

Mobile: +234 810 216 4586

0700BERGERPAINTS [0700237437724687]

Email: customercare@bergerpaintnig.com

Website: www.bergerpaintsnig.com

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BergerPaintsNigeriaPlc

Accounts

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/berger-paints-nigeria-

Twitter: www.twitter.com/BergerPaintsNg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bergerpaintsnigeriaplc

You Tube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCD_T-Wid299NWbfHxA4rGXg

Investors RelationBerger Paints Nigeria Plc. has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://bergerpaintsnig.com/investor/

The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at: investors@bergerpaintnig.com; or telephone on:

+234 9037757191 for any investment related enquiry.

NSE Trading

Information

Registration

Number:

TIN

FRC Registration Number:

Registrars:

Independent

Auditor:

Bankers:

Trading Name:

Berger Paints Nig. Plc. (Berger)

Ticker Symbol:

Berger

Sector:

Industrial Goods

Sub Sector:

Building Materials

Market Classification:

Main Board

RC: 1837

01335257-0001

FRC/2012/0000000000295

Meristem Registrars Limited

213, Herbert Macaulay Way, Adekunle, Yaba, Lagos. P.O. Box 51585, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos

Tel: 8920491, 8920492, 01-2809250-3

Email: info@meristemregistrars.com

Website: www.meristemregistrars.com

KPMG Professional Services

KPMG Tower

Bishop Aboyade Cole Street,

Victoria Island, Lagos

Tel: +234 1 271 8955 (or 8599)

Access Bank Plc

Keystone Bank Limited

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

Polaris Bank Limited

Fidelity Bank Plc

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

United Bank for Africa Plc

First City Monument Bank Limited

Wema Bank Plc

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

Heritage Bank Ltd

3

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Second Quarter Report

30 June 2023

Financial Highlights

In thousands of naira

6 Mths to 30

6 Mths to 30

Jun 2023

Jun 2022

%

Revenue

3,545,294

3,004,027

18

Gross profit

1,182,943

929,022

27

Operating profit

438,020

188,005

133

Profit before taxation

439,721

185,906

137

Profit for the period

299,010

126,416

137

Share capital

144,912

144,912

-

Total equity

3,419,579

3,323,445

3

Data per 50k share

Basic earnings per share (kobo)

103

44

137

Net assets per share (Naira)

11.80

10.75

10

Market price per share as at period end (Naira)

10.00

7.70

30

Market capitalization as at period end

2,898,240

2,231,645

30

4

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Second Quarter Report

30 June 2023

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2023

In thousands of naira

30 June 2023

31 December 2022

Assets

Notes

Property, plant and equipment

13(a)

2,406,895

2,451,366

Intangible assets

14

22,387

27,827

Tax assets

11(c)(ii)

110,547

42,050

Investment property

15

351,694

361,874

Total non-current assets

2,891,523

2,883,117

Inventories

16

1,377,366

1,366,787

Trade and other receivables

17(a)

105,222

243,351

Deposit for imports

18

68,555

87,925

Prepayments and advances

19

121,324

91,763

Other financial assets

21

319,802

359,747

Cash and cash equivalents

20

618,646

495,838

Total current assets

2,610,915

2,645,411

Total assets

5,502,440

5,528,528

Equity

Share capital

22(a)

144,912

144,912

Share premium

22(b)

635,074

635,074

Retained earnings

2,639,593

2,543,459

Total equity

3,419,579

3,323,445

Liabilities

Loans and borrowings

25

0

0

Deferred income

24

73,980

59,005

Deferred taxation

11(e)

455,882

455,882

Total non-current liabilities

529,862

514,887

Loans and borrowings

25

(1,131)

25,131

Current tax liabilities

11(c)

193,456

14,759

Trade and other payables

23

936,841

1,226,474

Deferred income

24

33,037

33,036

Dividend payable

27

390,796

390,796

Total current liabilities

1,552,999

1,690,196

Total liabilities

2,082,861

2,205,083

Total equity and liabilities

5,502,440

5,528,528

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 26 July, 2023 and signed on its

Abi Ayida (FRC/2019/IODN/00000019260)

Chairman

Alaba Fagun (FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/234540)

Director

Additionally certified by:

Onyebuchi Roberts (FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002109)

Chief Finance Officer

The significant accounting policies and accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

5

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Berger Paints Nigeria plc published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 13:36:38 UTC.