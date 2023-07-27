Berger Paints Nigeria Plc Unaudited Report - Second Quarter ended
30 June 2023
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
Second Quarter Report
30 June 2023
2
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
Second Quarter Report
30 June 2023
Corporate Information
Board of Directors:
Abi Ayida
-
Chairman
Adekunle Olowokande
-
Non - Executive Director
Raj Mangtani (Indian)
-
Non - Executive Director
Ogechi Iheanacho
-
Non - Executive Director
Erejuwa Gbadebo
-
Independent Non - Executive Director
Aisha Umar
-
Independent Non - Executive Director
Alaba Fagun
-
Managing Director
Company
Secretary/Legal
Omolara Bello
Adviser
Registered Office:
102, Oba Akran Avenue,
Ikeja, Industrial Estate
P.M.B. 21052, Ikeja, Lagos.
Contact Details
Mobile: +234 810 216 4586
0700BERGERPAINTS [0700237437724687]
Email: customercare@bergerpaintnig.com
Website: www.bergerpaintsnig.com
Social Media
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BergerPaintsNigeriaPlc
Accounts
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/berger-paints-nigeria-
Twitter: www.twitter.com/BergerPaintsNg
Instagram: www.instagram.com/bergerpaintsnigeriaplc
You Tube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCD_T-Wid299NWbfHxA4rGXg
Investors RelationBerger Paints Nigeria Plc. has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://bergerpaintsnig.com/investor/
The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at: investors@bergerpaintnig.com; or telephone on:
+234 9037757191 for any investment related enquiry.
NSE Trading
Information
Registration
Number:
TIN
FRC Registration Number:
Registrars:
Independent
Auditor:
Bankers:
Trading Name:
Berger Paints Nig. Plc. (Berger)
Ticker Symbol:
Berger
Sector:
Industrial Goods
Sub Sector:
Building Materials
Market Classification:
Main Board
RC: 1837
01335257-0001
FRC/2012/0000000000295
Meristem Registrars Limited
213, Herbert Macaulay Way, Adekunle, Yaba, Lagos. P.O. Box 51585, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos
Tel: 8920491, 8920492, 01-2809250-3
Email: info@meristemregistrars.com
Website: www.meristemregistrars.com
KPMG Professional Services
KPMG Tower
Bishop Aboyade Cole Street,
Victoria Island, Lagos
Tel: +234 1 271 8955 (or 8599)
Access Bank Plc
Keystone Bank Limited
Ecobank Nigeria Limited
Polaris Bank Limited
Fidelity Bank Plc
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
United Bank for Africa Plc
First City Monument Bank Limited
Wema Bank Plc
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
Heritage Bank Ltd
3
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
Second Quarter Report
30 June 2023
Financial Highlights
In thousands of naira
6 Mths to 30
6 Mths to 30
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
%
Revenue
3,545,294
3,004,027
18
Gross profit
1,182,943
929,022
27
Operating profit
438,020
188,005
133
Profit before taxation
439,721
185,906
137
Profit for the period
299,010
126,416
137
Share capital
144,912
144,912
-
Total equity
3,419,579
3,323,445
3
Data per 50k share
Basic earnings per share (kobo)
103
44
137
Net assets per share (Naira)
11.80
10.75
10
Market price per share as at period end (Naira)
10.00
7.70
30
Market capitalization as at period end
2,898,240
2,231,645
30
4
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
Second Quarter Report
30 June 2023
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2023
In thousands of naira
30 June 2023
31 December 2022
Assets
Notes
Property, plant and equipment
13(a)
2,406,895
2,451,366
Intangible assets
14
22,387
27,827
Tax assets
11(c)(ii)
110,547
42,050
Investment property
15
351,694
361,874
Total non-current assets
2,891,523
2,883,117
Inventories
16
1,377,366
1,366,787
Trade and other receivables
17(a)
105,222
243,351
Deposit for imports
18
68,555
87,925
Prepayments and advances
19
121,324
91,763
Other financial assets
21
319,802
359,747
Cash and cash equivalents
20
618,646
495,838
Total current assets
2,610,915
2,645,411
Total assets
5,502,440
5,528,528
Equity
Share capital
22(a)
144,912
144,912
Share premium
22(b)
635,074
635,074
Retained earnings
2,639,593
2,543,459
Total equity
3,419,579
3,323,445
Liabilities
Loans and borrowings
25
0
0
Deferred income
24
73,980
59,005
Deferred taxation
11(e)
455,882
455,882
Total non-current liabilities
529,862
514,887
Loans and borrowings
25
(1,131)
25,131
Current tax liabilities
11(c)
193,456
14,759
Trade and other payables
23
936,841
1,226,474
Deferred income
24
33,037
33,036
Dividend payable
27
390,796
390,796
Total current liabilities
1,552,999
1,690,196
Total liabilities
2,082,861
2,205,083
Total equity and liabilities
5,502,440
5,528,528
These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 26 July, 2023 and signed on its
Abi Ayida (FRC/2019/IODN/00000019260)
Chairman
Alaba Fagun (FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/234540)
Director
Additionally certified by:
Onyebuchi Roberts (FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002109)
Chief Finance Officer
The significant accounting policies and accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
5
