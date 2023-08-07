Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Second Quarter Report

30 June 2023

Corporate Information

Board of Directors: Abi Ayida - Chairman Adekunle Olowokande - Non - Executive Director Raj Mangtani (Indian) - Non - Executive Director Ogechi Iheanacho - Non - Executive Director Erejuwa Gbadebo - Independent Non - Executive Director Aisha Umar - Independent Non - Executive Director Alaba Fagun - Managing Director Company Secretary/Legal Omolara Bello Adviser Registered Office: 102, Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Industrial Estate P.M.B. 21052, Ikeja, Lagos. Contact Details Mobile: +234 810 216 4586 0700BERGERPAINTS [0700237437724687] Email: customercare@bergerpaintnig.com Website: www.bergerpaintsnig.com Social Media Facebook: www.facebook.com/BergerPaintsNigeriaPlc Accounts

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/berger-paints-nigeria-

Twitter: www.twitter.com/BergerPaintsNg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bergerpaintsnigeriaplc

You Tube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCD_T-Wid299NWbfHxA4rGXg

Investors RelationBerger Paints Nigeria Plc. has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://bergerpaintsnig.com/investor/

The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at: investors@bergerpaintnig.com; or telephone on:

+234 9037757191 for any investment related enquiry.