Berger Paints Nigeria Plc Unaudited Report - Second Quarter ended
30 June 2023
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
Second Quarter Report
30 June 2023
Contents
Corporate Information
Financial Highlights
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Financial Statements
Other National Disclosures
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
Second Quarter Report
30 June 2023
Corporate Information
Board of Directors:
Abi Ayida
-
Chairman
Adekunle Olowokande
-
Non - Executive Director
Raj Mangtani (Indian)
-
Non - Executive Director
Ogechi Iheanacho
-
Non - Executive Director
Erejuwa Gbadebo
-
Independent Non - Executive Director
Aisha Umar
-
Independent Non - Executive Director
Alaba Fagun
-
Managing Director
Company
Secretary/Legal
Omolara Bello
Adviser
Registered Office:
102, Oba Akran Avenue,
Ikeja, Industrial Estate
P.M.B. 21052, Ikeja, Lagos.
Contact Details
Mobile: +234 810 216 4586
0700BERGERPAINTS [0700237437724687]
Email: customercare@bergerpaintnig.com
Website: www.bergerpaintsnig.com
Social Media
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BergerPaintsNigeriaPlc
Accounts
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/berger-paints-nigeria-
Twitter: www.twitter.com/BergerPaintsNg
Instagram: www.instagram.com/bergerpaintsnigeriaplc
You Tube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCD_T-Wid299NWbfHxA4rGXg
Investors RelationBerger Paints Nigeria Plc. has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://bergerpaintsnig.com/investor/
The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at: investors@bergerpaintnig.com; or telephone on:
+234 9037757191 for any investment related enquiry.
NSE Trading
Information
Registration
Number:
TIN
FRC Registration Number:
Registrars:
Independent
Auditor:
Bankers:
Trading Name:
Berger Paints Nig. Plc. (Berger)
Ticker Symbol:
Berger
Sector:
Industrial Goods
Sub Sector:
Building Materials
Market Classification:
Main Board
RC: 1837
01335257-0001
FRC/2012/0000000000295
Meristem Registrars Limited
213, Herbert Macaulay Way, Adekunle, Yaba, Lagos. P.O. Box 51585, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos
Tel: 8920491, 8920492, 01-2809250-3
Email: info@meristemregistrars.com
Website: www.meristemregistrars.com
KPMG Professional Services
KPMG Tower
Bishop Aboyade Cole Street,
Victoria Island, Lagos
Tel: +234 1 271 8955 (or 8599)
Access Bank Plc
Keystone Bank Limited
Ecobank Nigeria Limited
Polaris Bank Limited
Fidelity Bank Plc
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
United Bank for Africa Plc
First City Monument Bank Limited
Wema Bank Plc
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
Heritage Bank Ltd
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
Second Quarter Report
30 June 2022
Shareholding Structure and Free Float Status
Company Name:
Berger Paint Nigeria PLC
Board Listed:
Main Board
Year End:
31 December
Reporting Period:
30-Jun-23
Share Price at end of reporting period:
N10 (30 June 2022: N7.70)
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
Description
Unit
Percentage
Unit
Percentage
Issued Share Capital
289,823,447
100.00
289,823,447
100.00
Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above):
JUREWA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
16,685,111
5.76
16,685,111
5.76
HARMONY TRUST & INVT. CO LTD.
20,000,000
6.90
20,000,000
6.90
ALEMAJE AND COMPANY LIMITED
16,315,506
5.63
16,315,506
5.63
CAB (OVERSEAS HOLDINGS) LIMITED
16,315,506
5.63
16,315,506
5.63
MIKEADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
19,196,095
6.62
19,196,095
6.62
Total Substantial Shareholdings
88,512,218
30.54
88,512,218
30.54
Directors Shareholdings (Direct & Indirect, excluding Directors with Substantial Interests
MR. AYIDA ABI
625,601
0.22
625,601
0.22
MR. RAJ MANGTANI
-
-
-
-
MR. ADEKUNLE OLUROTIMI OLOWOKANDE
197,965
0.07
197,965
0.07
MR. ANJAN SIRCAR
-
-
-
-
MRS. OGECHI IHEANACHO
-
-
-
-
MRS. EREJUWA GBADEBO
-
-
-
-
MRS. AISHA UMAR
-
-
-
-
MR. VICTOR OLUSEGUN ADENIJI
-
-
-
-
Total Directors' Shareholdings
823,566
0.29
823,566
0.29
FREE FLOAT IN UNITS & PERCENTAGE
200,487,663
69.17
200,487,663
69.17
FREE FLOAT IN VALUE (N)
2,004,876,630
1,543,755,005
Declaration: Berger Paints PLC with a free float value of N2,004,876,630 (69.17%) as at 30 June 2023 (30 June 2022: N1,543,755,005(69.17%)) is compliant with the Nigerian Stock Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
Omolara Bello
Company Secretary/ Legal Adviser
FRC/2019/NBA/00000019782
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
Second Quarter Report
30 June 2023
Financial Highlights
In thousands of naira
6 Mths to 30
6 Mths to 30
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
%
Revenue
3,545,294
3,004,027
18
Gross profit
1,182,943
929,022
27
Operating profit
438,020
188,005
133
Profit before taxation
439,721
185,906
137
Profit for the period
299,010
126,416
137
Share capital
144,912
144,912
-
Total equity
3,419,579
3,323,445
3
Data per 50k share
Basic earnings per share (kobo)
103
44
137
Net assets per share (Naira)
11.80
10.75
10
Market price per share as at period end (Naira)
10.00
7.70
30
Market capitalization as at period end
2,898,240
2,231,645
30
5
