Berger Paints Nigeria Plc Unaudited Report - Second Quarter ended

30 June 2023

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Second Quarter Report

30 June 2023

Contents

Page

Corporate Information

2

Financial Highlights

4

Statement of Financial Position

5

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

6

Statement of Changes in Equity

7

Statement of Cash Flows

8

Notes to the Financial Statements

9

Other National Disclosures

54

2

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Second Quarter Report

30 June 2023

Corporate Information

Board of Directors:

Abi Ayida

-

Chairman

Adekunle Olowokande

-

Non - Executive Director

Raj Mangtani (Indian)

-

Non - Executive Director

Ogechi Iheanacho

-

Non - Executive Director

Erejuwa Gbadebo

-

Independent Non - Executive Director

Aisha Umar

-

Independent Non - Executive Director

Alaba Fagun

-

Managing Director

Company

Secretary/Legal

Omolara Bello

Adviser

Registered Office:

102, Oba Akran Avenue,

Ikeja, Industrial Estate

P.M.B. 21052, Ikeja, Lagos.

Contact Details

Mobile: +234 810 216 4586

0700BERGERPAINTS [0700237437724687]

Email: customercare@bergerpaintnig.com

Website: www.bergerpaintsnig.com

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BergerPaintsNigeriaPlc

Accounts

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/berger-paints-nigeria-

Twitter: www.twitter.com/BergerPaintsNg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bergerpaintsnigeriaplc

You Tube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCD_T-Wid299NWbfHxA4rGXg

Investors RelationBerger Paints Nigeria Plc. has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://bergerpaintsnig.com/investor/

The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at: investors@bergerpaintnig.com; or telephone on:

+234 9037757191 for any investment related enquiry.

NSE Trading

Information

Registration

Number:

TIN

FRC Registration Number:

Registrars:

Independent

Auditor:

Bankers:

Trading Name:

Berger Paints Nig. Plc. (Berger)

Ticker Symbol:

Berger

Sector:

Industrial Goods

Sub Sector:

Building Materials

Market Classification:

Main Board

RC: 1837

01335257-0001

FRC/2012/0000000000295

Meristem Registrars Limited

213, Herbert Macaulay Way, Adekunle, Yaba, Lagos. P.O. Box 51585, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos

Tel: 8920491, 8920492, 01-2809250-3

Email: info@meristemregistrars.com

Website: www.meristemregistrars.com

KPMG Professional Services

KPMG Tower

Bishop Aboyade Cole Street,

Victoria Island, Lagos

Tel: +234 1 271 8955 (or 8599)

Access Bank Plc

Keystone Bank Limited

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

Polaris Bank Limited

Fidelity Bank Plc

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

United Bank for Africa Plc

First City Monument Bank Limited

Wema Bank Plc

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

Heritage Bank Ltd

3

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Second Quarter Report

30 June 2022

Shareholding Structure and Free Float Status

Company Name:

Berger Paint Nigeria PLC

Board Listed:

Main Board

Year End:

31 December

Reporting Period:

30-Jun-23

Share Price at end of reporting period:

N10 (30 June 2022: N7.70)

30 June 2023

30 June 2022

Description

Unit

Percentage

Unit

Percentage

Issued Share Capital

289,823,447

100.00

289,823,447

100.00

Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above):

JUREWA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

16,685,111

5.76

16,685,111

5.76

HARMONY TRUST & INVT. CO LTD.

20,000,000

6.90

20,000,000

6.90

ALEMAJE AND COMPANY LIMITED

16,315,506

5.63

16,315,506

5.63

CAB (OVERSEAS HOLDINGS) LIMITED

16,315,506

5.63

16,315,506

5.63

MIKEADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

19,196,095

6.62

19,196,095

6.62

Total Substantial Shareholdings

88,512,218

30.54

88,512,218

30.54

Directors Shareholdings (Direct & Indirect, excluding Directors with Substantial Interests

MR. AYIDA ABI

625,601

0.22

625,601

0.22

MR. RAJ MANGTANI

-

-

-

-

MR. ADEKUNLE OLUROTIMI OLOWOKANDE

197,965

0.07

197,965

0.07

MR. ANJAN SIRCAR

-

-

-

-

MRS. OGECHI IHEANACHO

-

-

-

-

MRS. EREJUWA GBADEBO

-

-

-

-

MRS. AISHA UMAR

-

-

-

-

MR. VICTOR OLUSEGUN ADENIJI

-

-

-

-

Total Directors' Shareholdings

823,566

0.29

823,566

0.29

FREE FLOAT IN UNITS & PERCENTAGE

200,487,663

69.17

200,487,663

69.17

FREE FLOAT IN VALUE (N)

2,004,876,630

1,543,755,005

Declaration: Berger Paints PLC with a free float value of N2,004,876,630 (69.17%) as at 30 June 2023 (30 June 2022: N1,543,755,005(69.17%)) is compliant with the Nigerian Stock Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.

Omolara Bello

Company Secretary/ Legal Adviser

FRC/2019/NBA/00000019782

4

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Second Quarter Report

30 June 2023

Financial Highlights

In thousands of naira

6 Mths to 30

6 Mths to 30

Jun 2023

Jun 2022

%

Revenue

3,545,294

3,004,027

18

Gross profit

1,182,943

929,022

27

Operating profit

438,020

188,005

133

Profit before taxation

439,721

185,906

137

Profit for the period

299,010

126,416

137

Share capital

144,912

144,912

-

Total equity

3,419,579

3,323,445

3

Data per 50k share

Basic earnings per share (kobo)

103

44

137

Net assets per share (Naira)

11.80

10.75

10

Market price per share as at period end (Naira)

10.00

7.70

30

Market capitalization as at period end

2,898,240

2,231,645

30

5

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Berger Paints Nigeria plc published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 13:39:06 UTC.