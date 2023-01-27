Advanced search
    BERGER   NGBERGER0000

BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC

(BERGER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
6.950 NGN    0.00%
BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

01/27/2023 | 05:36am EST
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc Unaudited Financial Statements

31 December 2022

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

4th Quarter Report

31 December,2022

Contents

Page

Corporate Information

3

Financial Highlights

4

Statement of Financial Position

5

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

6

Statement of Changes in Equity

7

Statement of Cash Flows

8

Notes to the Financial Statements

9

Other National Disclosures

50

2

Corporate Information Board of Directors:

Company Secretary/Legal

Adviser

Registered Office:

Contact Details

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

4th Quarter Report

31 December,2022

Abi Ayida

-

Chairman

Adekunle Olowokande

-

Non - Executive Director

Raj Mangtani (Indian)

-

Non - Executive Director

Ogechi Iheanacho

-

Non - Executive Director

Erejuwa Gbadebo

-

Independent Non - Executive

Aisha Umar

-

Independent Non - Executive

Alaba Fagun

Managing Director (Appointed

-

wef October 4, 2022.)

Ayokunle Ayoko

102, Oba Akran Avenue,

Ikeja, Industrial Estate P.M.B. 21052, Ikeja, Lagos.

Tel: +234(01)2805167, 28095169

Mobile: +234(01)2805167, 28095169 0700BERGERPAINTS [0700237437724687] Email: customercare@bergerpaintnig.com Website: www.bpnplc.com

Social Media Accounts

Website: www.bergerpaints.com.ng

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BergerPaintsNigeriaPlc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/berger-paints-nigeria-plc

Twitter: www.twitter.com/BergerPaintsNg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bergerpaintsnigeriaplc.

You Tube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCD_T-Wid299NWbfHxA4rGXg

Investors Relation

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc. has a dedicated investors' portal on its

corporate website which can be accessed via this link:

https://bergerpaintsnig.com/investor/

The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through

electronic mail at: ayokunleayoko@bergerpaintnig.com; or telephone

on: +234 9037757191 for any investment related enquiry.

NSE Trading Information

Trading Name:

Berger Paints Nig. Plc. (Berger)

Ticker Symbol:

Berger

Sector:

Industrial Goods

Sub Sector:

Building Materials

Market Classification:

Main Board

Registration Number:

RC: 1837

FRC Registration Number:

FRC/2012/0000000000295

Registrars:

Meristem Registrars Limited

213, Herbert Macaulay Way, Adekunle, Yaba, Lagos.

P.O. Box 51585, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos

Tel: 8920491, 8920492, 01-2809250-3

Email: info@meristemregistrars.com

Website: www.meristemregistrars.com

Independent Auditor:

KPMG Professional Services

KPMG Tower

Bishop Aboyade Cole Street,

Victoria Island, Lagos

Tel: +234 1 271 8955 (or 8599)

Bankers:

Access Bank Plc

Keystone Bank Limited

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

Polaris Bank Limited

Fidelity Bank Plc

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

United Bank for Africa Plc

First City Monument Bank Limited

Wema Bank Plc

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

Heritage Bank Ltd

3

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

4th Quarter Report

31 December,2022

Financial Highlights

In thousands of naira

12 Mths to

12 Mths to

%

Revenue

6,325,825

4,964,796

27

Gross profit

2,063,230

1,582,720

30

Operating profit

483,038

199,544

142

Profit before taxation

467,509

178,089

163

Profit for the period

315,570

135,635

133

Share capital

144,912

144,912

-

Total equity

3,430,344

3,230,704

6

Data per 50k share

Basic earnings per share (kobo)

109

47

133

Net assets per share (Naira)

11.84

11.15

6

Market price per share as at period end (Naira)

6.00

8.90

(33)

Market capitalization as at period end

1,738,944

2,579,434

(33)

4

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

4th Quarter Report

31 December,2022

Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2022

In thousands of naira

2022

2021

Assets

Notes

Property, plant and equipment

14(a)

2,447,140

2,625,773

Intangible assets

15

18,161

36,152

Tax assets

11(c)(ii)

94,798

20,120

Investment property

16

361,874

382,234

Total non-current assets

2,921,973

3,064,279

Inventories

17

1,376,469

1,166,616

Trade and other receivables

18(a)

111,789

305,517

Deposit for imports

19

87,925

2,674

Prepayments and advances

20

49,982

36,346

Other financial assets

22

290,779

317,608

Cash and cash equivalents

21

525,191

217,629

Total current assets

2,442,135

2,046,390

Total assets

5,364,108

5,110,669

Equity

Share capital

23(a)

144,912

144,912

Share premium

23(b)

635,074

635,074

Retained earnings

2,650,358

2,450,717

Total equity

3,430,344

3,230,704

Liabilities

Loans and borrowings

26

0

7,875

Deferred income

25

61,458

109,298

Deferred taxation

11(d)

323,248

323,732

Total non-current liabilities

384,706

440,905

Loans and borrowings

26

25,131

137,498

Current tax liabilities

11(c)(i)

172,475

8,622

Trade and other payables

24

955,012

918,785

Deferred income

25

33,036

10,749

Dividend payable

28

363,407

363,407

Total current liabilities

1,549,061

1,439,061

Total liabilities

1,933,767

1,879,966

Total equity and liabilities

5,364,108

5,110,669

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 24 Jan 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Abi Ayida (FRC/2019/IODN/00000019260)

Chairman

Alaba Fagun (FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/234540)

Managing Director

Onyebuchi Roberts (FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002109)

Chief Financial Officer

The Significant accounting policies and accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Berger Paints Nigeria plc published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 10:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 4 965 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net income 2021 136 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net cash 2021 390 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 4,68%
Capitalization 2 014 M 4,38 M 4,38 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anjan Sircar Managing Director & Executive Director
Pheobe Onyinye Obi Chief Financial Officer
Abi Allison Ayida Chairman
Aderonke Olajubu Head-Technical
Olufunso Ekundayo Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC15.83%4
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY4.11%57 963
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-10.13%32 660
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.1.56%30 013
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.15%21 359
AKZO NOBEL N.V.9.27%13 160