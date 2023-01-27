BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc 4th Quarter Report 31 December,2022 Statement of Financial Position As at 31 December 2022 In thousands of naira 2022 2021 Assets Notes Property, plant and equipment 14(a) 2,447,140 2,625,773 Intangible assets 15 18,161 36,152 Tax assets 11(c)(ii) 94,798 20,120 Investment property 16 361,874 382,234 Total non-current assets 2,921,973 3,064,279 Inventories 17 1,376,469 1,166,616 Trade and other receivables 18(a) 111,789 305,517 Deposit for imports 19 87,925 2,674 Prepayments and advances 20 49,982 36,346 Other financial assets 22 290,779 317,608 Cash and cash equivalents 21 525,191 217,629 Total current assets 2,442,135 2,046,390 Total assets 5,364,108 5,110,669 Equity Share capital 23(a) 144,912 144,912 Share premium 23(b) 635,074 635,074 Retained earnings 2,650,358 2,450,717 Total equity 3,430,344 3,230,704 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 26 0 7,875 Deferred income 25 61,458 109,298 Deferred taxation 11(d) 323,248 323,732 Total non-current liabilities 384,706 440,905 Loans and borrowings 26 25,131 137,498 Current tax liabilities 11(c)(i) 172,475 8,622 Trade and other payables 24 955,012 918,785 Deferred income 25 33,036 10,749 Dividend payable 28 363,407 363,407 Total current liabilities 1,549,061 1,439,061 Total liabilities 1,933,767 1,879,966 Total equity and liabilities 5,364,108 5,110,669

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 24 Jan 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Abi Ayida (FRC/2019/IODN/00000019260)

Chairman

Alaba Fagun (FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/234540)

Managing Director

Onyebuchi Roberts (FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002109)

Chief Financial Officer

The Significant accounting policies and accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.