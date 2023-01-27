BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc Unaudited Financial Statements
31 December 2022
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
4th Quarter Report
31 December,2022
Contents
Page
Corporate Information
3
Financial Highlights
4
Statement of Financial Position
5
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
6
Statement of Changes in Equity
7
Statement of Cash Flows
8
Notes to the Financial Statements
9
Other National Disclosures
50
Corporate Information Board of Directors:
Company Secretary/Legal
Adviser
Registered Office:
Contact Details
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
4th Quarter Report
31 December,2022
Abi Ayida
-
Chairman
Adekunle Olowokande
-
Non - Executive Director
Raj Mangtani (Indian)
-
Non - Executive Director
Ogechi Iheanacho
-
Non - Executive Director
Erejuwa Gbadebo
-
Independent Non - Executive
Aisha Umar
-
Independent Non - Executive
Alaba Fagun
Managing Director (Appointed
-
wef October 4, 2022.)
Ayokunle Ayoko
102, Oba Akran Avenue,
Ikeja, Industrial Estate P.M.B. 21052, Ikeja, Lagos.
Tel: +234(01)2805167, 28095169
Mobile: +234(01)2805167, 28095169 0700BERGERPAINTS [0700237437724687] Email: customercare@bergerpaintnig.com Website: www.bpnplc.com
Social Media Accounts
Website: www.bergerpaints.com.ng
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BergerPaintsNigeriaPlc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/berger-paints-nigeria-plc
Twitter: www.twitter.com/BergerPaintsNg
Instagram: www.instagram.com/bergerpaintsnigeriaplc.
You Tube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCD_T-Wid299NWbfHxA4rGXg
Investors Relation
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc. has a dedicated investors' portal on its
corporate website which can be accessed via this link:
https://bergerpaintsnig.com/investor/
The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through
electronic mail at: ayokunleayoko@bergerpaintnig.com; or telephone
on: +234 9037757191 for any investment related enquiry.
NSE Trading Information
Trading Name:
Berger Paints Nig. Plc. (Berger)
Ticker Symbol:
Berger
Sector:
Industrial Goods
Sub Sector:
Building Materials
Market Classification:
Main Board
Registration Number:
RC: 1837
FRC Registration Number:
FRC/2012/0000000000295
Registrars:
Meristem Registrars Limited
213, Herbert Macaulay Way, Adekunle, Yaba, Lagos.
P.O. Box 51585, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos
Tel: 8920491, 8920492, 01-2809250-3
Email: info@meristemregistrars.com
Website: www.meristemregistrars.com
Independent Auditor:
KPMG Professional Services
KPMG Tower
Bishop Aboyade Cole Street,
Victoria Island, Lagos
Tel: +234 1 271 8955 (or 8599)
Bankers:
Access Bank Plc
Keystone Bank Limited
Ecobank Nigeria Limited
Polaris Bank Limited
Fidelity Bank Plc
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
United Bank for Africa Plc
First City Monument Bank Limited
Wema Bank Plc
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
Heritage Bank Ltd
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
4th Quarter Report
31 December,2022
Financial Highlights
In thousands of naira
12 Mths to
12 Mths to
%
Revenue
6,325,825
4,964,796
27
Gross profit
2,063,230
1,582,720
30
Operating profit
483,038
199,544
142
Profit before taxation
467,509
178,089
163
Profit for the period
315,570
135,635
133
Share capital
144,912
144,912
-
Total equity
3,430,344
3,230,704
6
Data per 50k share
Basic earnings per share (kobo)
109
47
133
Net assets per share (Naira)
11.84
11.15
6
Market price per share as at period end (Naira)
6.00
8.90
(33)
Market capitalization as at period end
1,738,944
2,579,434
(33)
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
4th Quarter Report
31 December,2022
Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 December 2022
In thousands of naira
2022
2021
Assets
Notes
Property, plant and equipment
14(a)
2,447,140
2,625,773
Intangible assets
15
18,161
36,152
Tax assets
11(c)(ii)
94,798
20,120
Investment property
16
361,874
382,234
Total non-current assets
2,921,973
3,064,279
Inventories
17
1,376,469
1,166,616
Trade and other receivables
18(a)
111,789
305,517
Deposit for imports
19
87,925
2,674
Prepayments and advances
20
49,982
36,346
Other financial assets
22
290,779
317,608
Cash and cash equivalents
21
525,191
217,629
Total current assets
2,442,135
2,046,390
Total assets
5,364,108
5,110,669
Equity
Share capital
23(a)
144,912
144,912
Share premium
23(b)
635,074
635,074
Retained earnings
2,650,358
2,450,717
Total equity
3,430,344
3,230,704
Liabilities
Loans and borrowings
26
0
7,875
Deferred income
25
61,458
109,298
Deferred taxation
11(d)
323,248
323,732
Total non-current liabilities
384,706
440,905
Loans and borrowings
26
25,131
137,498
Current tax liabilities
11(c)(i)
172,475
8,622
Trade and other payables
24
955,012
918,785
Deferred income
25
33,036
10,749
Dividend payable
28
363,407
363,407
Total current liabilities
1,549,061
1,439,061
Total liabilities
1,933,767
1,879,966
Total equity and liabilities
5,364,108
5,110,669
These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 24 Jan 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
Abi Ayida (FRC/2019/IODN/00000019260)
Chairman
Alaba Fagun (FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/234540)
Managing Director
Onyebuchi Roberts (FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002109)
Chief Financial Officer
The Significant accounting policies and accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
