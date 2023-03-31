BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through
electronic mail at: investors@bergerpaintnig.com; or telephone on:
+234 9037757191 for any investment related enquiry.
NSE Trading Information
Trading Name:
Berger Paints Nig. Plc. (Berger)
Ticker Symbol:
Berger
Sector:
Industrial Goods
Sub Sector:
Building Materials
Market Classification:
Main Board
Registration Number:
RC: 1837
TIN
01335257-0001
FRC Registration Number:
FRC/2012/0000000000295
Registrars:
Meristem Registrars Limited
213, Herbert Macaulay Way, Adekunle, Yaba, Lagos.
P.O. Box 51585, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos
Tel: 8920491, 8920492, 01-2809250-3
Email: info@meristemregistrars.com
Website: www.meristemregistrars.com
Independent Auditor:
KPMG Professional Services
KPMG Tower
Bishop Aboyade Cole Street,
Victoria Island, Lagos
Tel: +234 1 271 8955
Bankers:
Access Bank Plc
Keystone Bank Limited
Ecobank Nigeria Limited
Polaris Bank Limited
Fidelity Bank Plc
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
United Bank for Africa Plc
First City Monument Bank Limited
Wema Bank Plc
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
Heritage Bank Ltd
Sterling Bank Plc
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
Annual Report
31 December 2022
Financial Highlights
In thousands of naira
2022
2021
%
Revenue
6,331,634
4,964,796
28
Gross profit
2,005,318
1,582,720
27
Operating profit
386,022
199,544
93
Profit before minimum tax
387,790
190,761
103
Profit before income tax
355,579
178,089
100
Profit after tax
208,670
135,635
54
Share capital
144,912
144,912
-
Total equity
3,323,445
3,146,972
6
Data per 50k share
Basic earnings per share (kobo)
72
47
54
Declared dividend*
40
40
-
Net assets per share (Naira)
11.47
11.15
3
Market price per share as at year end (Naira)
5.95
7.50
(21)
Market capitalization as at year end
1,724,453
2,173,680
(21)
Dividend per 50k share in respect of current year results only
Dividend proposed (kobo)**
70
40
75
*Declared dividend represents the dividend proposed for the preceding year but declared during the current year.
**The Directors proposed a dividend of 70 kobo (2021: 40 kobo) per share on issued share capital of 289,823,447
(2021: 289,823,447) ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
Annual Report
31 December 2022
Directors' Report
The Directors are pleased to present to the distinguished members this Annual Report, together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Legal status
The Company was incorporated in Nigeria as a Private Limited Liability Company on 9 January, 1959 and was converted to a public limited liability company in 1973. The Company's shares were quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange with effect from 14 March 1974.
Principal activities
The principal activities of the Company remained the manufacturing and marketing of paints and allied products. The Company also holds an investment property.
Operating results
Information relating to changes during the year is indicated in the notes to the financial statements. The summary of the results is as follows:
In thousands of naira
2022
2021
Revenue
6,331,634
4,964,796
Operating profit
386,022
199,544
Profit before minimum tax
387,790
190,761
Profit before income tax
355,579
178,089
Profit after tax
208,670
135,635
Total comprehensive income for the year
208,670
135,635
Dividend
The directors are pleased to recommend to shareholders the payment of a dividend of 70 kobo per share for the 2022 financial year which amounts to ₦202,876,413 subject, to the approval of the members at the Annual General Meeting (2021: ₦115,929,000 that is, 40 kobo per share). If approved, the dividend is payable less withholding tax to all members whose names appear in the Company's Register of Members as at the close of business on May 24 , 2023.
Corporate Governance
Whistleblowing
The Board encourages the exposure of unethical practices and all reported cases are investigated while the whistle blower is protected. Our Whistle Blowing Policy is displayed throughout our premises and on our website. Berger Paints Nigeria Plc. conducts its business with integrity and diligence and with total consideration for the interest of the shareholders and other stakeholders.
Respect For Law
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc. ensures that its existence and operations remain within the law and its employees are required to comply with the laws and regulations of Nigeria. To this end, the Company has a Code of Ethics which is publicly available and subscribed to by directors, staff and contractors. The Company, being a listed Company strives to comply with all laws and regulations, including post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the Rules and Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the Code of Corporate Governance. To this end, returns were made periodically to the relevant regulatory authorities as and when due.
