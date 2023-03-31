BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Annual Report

31 December 2022

Financial Highlights

In thousands of naira

2022 2021 % Revenue 6,331,634 4,964,796 28 Gross profit 2,005,318 1,582,720 27 Operating profit 386,022 199,544 93 Profit before minimum tax 387,790 190,761 103 Profit before income tax 355,579 178,089 100 Profit after tax 208,670 135,635 54 Share capital 144,912 144,912 - Total equity 3,323,445 3,146,972 6 Data per 50k share Basic earnings per share (kobo) 72 47 54 Declared dividend* 40 40 - Net assets per share (Naira) 11.47 11.15 3 Market price per share as at year end (Naira) 5.95 7.50 (21) Market capitalization as at year end 1,724,453 2,173,680 (21) Dividend per 50k share in respect of current year results only Dividend proposed (kobo)** 70 40 75

*Declared dividend represents the dividend proposed for the preceding year but declared during the current year.

**The Directors proposed a dividend of 70 kobo (2021: 40 kobo) per share on issued share capital of 289,823,447

(2021: 289,823,447) ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.