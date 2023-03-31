Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Berger Paints Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BERGER   NGBERGER0000

BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC

(BERGER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
7.000 NGN   -.--%
03/31Berger Paints Nigeria : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
02/10Berger Paints Nigeria : Notification of appointment of substantive company secretary
PU
01/27Berger Paints Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

03/31/2023 | 08:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Annual Report

31 December 2022

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Annual Report

31 December 2022

Contents

Page

Corporate Information

1

Financial Highlights

2

Directors' Report

3

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

11

Statement of Corporate Responsibility

12

Report of the Audit Committee

13

Independent Auditor's Report

14

Statement of Financial Position

17

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

18

Statement of Changes in Equity

19

Statement of Cash Flows

20

Notes to the Financial Statements

21

Other National Disclosures

62

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Annual Report

31 December 2022

Corporate Information

Board of Directors:

Abi Ayida

-

Chairman

Adekunle Olowokande

-

Non - Executive Director

Raj Mangtani (Indian)

-

Non - Executive Director

Ogechi Iheanacho

-

Non - Executive Director

Erejuwa Gbadebo

-

Independent Non - Executive Director

Aisha Umar

-

Independent Non - Executive Director

Alaba Fagun

-

Managing Director (Appointed wef October 4 2022.)

The following directors resigned in the year:

Victor Olusegun Adeniji

-

Independent Non - Executive Director (Resigned wef March 9 2022)

Anjar Sircar (Indian)

-

Managing Director (Resigned wef January 4 2022)

Adeyemi Adetomiwa

Acting Managing Director (Contract tenure expired wef September 30

-

2022)

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

Omolara Bello

Registered Office:

102, Oba Akran Avenue,

Ikeja, Industrial Estate

P.M.B. 21052, Ikeja, Lagos.

Contact Details

Mobile: +234 810 216 4586

Email: customercare@bergerpaintnig.com

Website: www.bergerpaintsnig.com

Social Media Accounts

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BergerPaintsNigeriaPlc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/berger-paints-nigeria-

Twitter: www.twitter.com/BergerPaintsNg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bergerpaintsnigeriaplc

You Tube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCD_T-Wid299NWbfHxA4rGXg

Investors Relation

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc. has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate

website which can be accessed via this link:

https://bergerpaintsnig.com/investor/

The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through

electronic mail at: investors@bergerpaintnig.com; or telephone on:

+234 9037757191 for any investment related enquiry.

NSE Trading Information

Trading Name:

Berger Paints Nig. Plc. (Berger)

Ticker Symbol:

Berger

Sector:

Industrial Goods

Sub Sector:

Building Materials

Market Classification:

Main Board

Registration Number:

RC: 1837

TIN

01335257-0001

FRC Registration Number:

FRC/2012/0000000000295

Registrars:

Meristem Registrars Limited

213, Herbert Macaulay Way, Adekunle, Yaba, Lagos.

P.O. Box 51585, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos

Tel: 8920491, 8920492, 01-2809250-3

Email: info@meristemregistrars.com

Website: www.meristemregistrars.com

Independent Auditor:

KPMG Professional Services

KPMG Tower

Bishop Aboyade Cole Street,

Victoria Island, Lagos

Tel: +234 1 271 8955

Bankers:

Access Bank Plc

Keystone Bank Limited

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

Polaris Bank Limited

Fidelity Bank Plc

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

United Bank for Africa Plc

First City Monument Bank Limited

Wema Bank Plc

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

Heritage Bank Ltd

Sterling Bank Plc

1

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Annual Report

31 December 2022

Financial Highlights

In thousands of naira

2022

2021

%

Revenue

6,331,634

4,964,796

28

Gross profit

2,005,318

1,582,720

27

Operating profit

386,022

199,544

93

Profit before minimum tax

387,790

190,761

103

Profit before income tax

355,579

178,089

100

Profit after tax

208,670

135,635

54

Share capital

144,912

144,912

-

Total equity

3,323,445

3,146,972

6

Data per 50k share

Basic earnings per share (kobo)

72

47

54

Declared dividend*

40

40

-

Net assets per share (Naira)

11.47

11.15

3

Market price per share as at year end (Naira)

5.95

7.50

(21)

Market capitalization as at year end

1,724,453

2,173,680

(21)

Dividend per 50k share in respect of current year results only

Dividend proposed (kobo)**

70

40

75

*Declared dividend represents the dividend proposed for the preceding year but declared during the current year.

**The Directors proposed a dividend of 70 kobo (2021: 40 kobo) per share on issued share capital of 289,823,447

(2021: 289,823,447) ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

2

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Annual Report

31 December 2022

Directors' Report

The Directors are pleased to present to the distinguished members this Annual Report, together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022.

  1. Legal status
    The Company was incorporated in Nigeria as a Private Limited Liability Company on 9 January, 1959 and was converted to a public limited liability company in 1973. The Company's shares were quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange with effect from 14 March 1974.
  2. Principal activities
    The principal activities of the Company remained the manufacturing and marketing of paints and allied products. The Company also holds an investment property.
  3. Operating results
    Information relating to changes during the year is indicated in the notes to the financial statements. The summary of the results is as follows:

In thousands of naira

2022

2021

Revenue

6,331,634

4,964,796

Operating profit

386,022

199,544

Profit before minimum tax

387,790

190,761

Profit before income tax

355,579

178,089

Profit after tax

208,670

135,635

Total comprehensive income for the year

208,670

135,635

  1. Dividend
    The directors are pleased to recommend to shareholders the payment of a dividend of 70 kobo per share for the 2022 financial year which amounts to ₦202,876,413 subject, to the approval of the members at the Annual General Meeting (2021: ₦115,929,000 that is, 40 kobo per share). If approved, the dividend is payable less withholding tax to all members whose names appear in the Company's Register of Members as at the close of business on May 24 , 2023.
  2. Corporate Governance
    Whistleblowing
    The Board encourages the exposure of unethical practices and all reported cases are investigated while the whistle blower is protected. Our Whistle Blowing Policy is displayed throughout our premises and on our website. Berger Paints Nigeria Plc. conducts its business with integrity and diligence and with total consideration for the interest of the shareholders and other stakeholders.
    Respect For Law
    Berger Paints Nigeria Plc. ensures that its existence and operations remain within the law and its employees are required to comply with the laws and regulations of Nigeria. To this end, the Company has a Code of Ethics which is publicly available and subscribed to by directors, staff and contractors. The Company, being a listed Company strives to comply with all laws and regulations, including post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the Rules and Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the Code of Corporate Governance. To this end, returns were made periodically to the relevant regulatory authorities as and when due.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Berger Paints Nigeria plc published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 00:03:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC
03/31Berger Paints Nigeria : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
02/10Berger Paints Nigeria : Notification of appointment of substantive company secretary
PU
01/27Berger Paints Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
01/27Berger Paints Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decembe..
CI
01/27Berger Paints Nigeria : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/26Berger Paints Nigeria : Notification of appointment - acting company secretary
PU
01/25Berger Paints Nigeria : Approval of the quarter 4, 2022 unaudited financial statements
PU
01/06Berger Paints Nigeria : Notice of resignation - company secretary/legal advisor - berger p..
PU
01/03Berger Paints Nigeria : Notification of closed period on share dealings
PU
2022Berger Paints Nigeria : Appointment of chief operating officer - berger paints plc
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 965 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net income 2021 136 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net cash 2021 390 M 0,84 M 0,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 4,68%
Capitalization 2 029 M 4,37 M 4,37 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anjan Sircar Managing Director & Executive Director
Pheobe Onyinye Obi Chief Financial Officer
Abi Allison Ayida Chairman
Aderonke Olajubu Head-Technical
Olufunso Ekundayo Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA PLC16.67%4
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-8.56%56 003
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-10.28%32 359
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.3.25%30 557
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.16.84%21 482
AKZO NOBEL N.V.12.47%13 077
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer