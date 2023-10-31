Berger Paints Pakistan Limited is a Pakistan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and selling of paints, varnishes and other related items. The Company's business lines include decorative business, automotive business, general industrial finishes, powder coatings, protective coatings, vehicle refinishes, road safety, government and marine and construction chemicals. The Company's decorative paints cater interior, exterior wall surfaces and wood surfaces of residential, offices, factories and commercial buildings with range of colors in all product categories. Its general industrial paints business caters industrial manufacturing sector. Its protection coatings and anti-corrosive paints for specialized structures, such as barrages, dams, industrial structures, pipelines and boilers. Its products include Plastron Wall Primer, Red Oxide Primer, Berger Wall Putty, NU Wall Putty, Synthetic Undercoat, Duxbak, Waterbased Primer, NU Prime Seal, Aluminum Paint, and Seepage Solution.

Sector Commodity Chemicals