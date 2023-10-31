We will become the leading paints and associated products manufacturing and marketing company in Pakistan ensuring best returns to our investors & highest customer satisfaction.
Mission Statement
Innovation
We will lead by innovative ideas and technological development in the paints and associated products in Pakistan ensuring efficient utilization of resources yielding high returns.
Commitment
We Will ensure the highest level of commitment to achieve best quality product and services
Care
We will vigorously promote and safeguard the interest of employees, shareholders, business associates & all other stakeholders.
Corporate Social
Responsibility
We will act as a good corporate citizen ensuring service towards the community and shall focus on environment, health and safety.
Paint Companies in Pakistan
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd
AkzoNobel Pakistan Ltd.
Diamond Paints (Private) Ltd.
Brighto Paints (Private) Ltd.
Nippon Paints Pakistan (Private) Ltd.
Kansi Paints (Private) Ltd.
Master Paints
Balance Sheet Berger Paints 2023
Assets
12%
Fixed Assets
3%
Inventories
35%
Funded By
6%
Equity
29%
Trade Debts & Advances
Tax Refundable
31%
48%
Debts
Trade Payables
Others
21%
Others
15%
Performance 2022-23
Operating Highlights
2022-23
2021-22
Variance %
Sales
Rs. in "000"
7,341,165
7,073,478
3.32%
Gross Profit
Rs. in "000"
1,483,113
1,222,010
21.39%
Profit Before Tax
Rs. in "000"
331,197
247,018
34.08%
Profit After Tax
Rs. in "000"
240,061
201,886
18.91%
Earning per Share
Rupees
9.78
8.22
18.91%
Cash Dividend Payout
%
-
40%
-
Bonus Dividend
%
20%
-
Shareholders Equity
Rs. in Million
3,195,803
2,345,712
36.24%
Contacts
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd. 36
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd. 28 Km,
Multan Road Lahore. Ph# 042-
Industrial Estate, Kot Lakhpat,
37543445-49
Lahore. Ph# 042-35151545-48
Disclaimer
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited is a Pakistan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and selling of paints, varnishes and other related items. The Company's business lines include decorative business, automotive business, general industrial finishes, powder coatings, protective coatings, vehicle refinishes, road safety, government and marine and construction chemicals. The Company's decorative paints cater interior, exterior wall surfaces and wood surfaces of residential, offices, factories and commercial buildings with range of colors in all product categories. Its general industrial paints business caters industrial manufacturing sector. Its protection coatings and anti-corrosive paints for specialized structures, such as barrages, dams, industrial structures, pipelines and boilers. Its products include Plastron Wall Primer, Red Oxide Primer, Berger Wall Putty, NU Wall Putty, Synthetic Undercoat, Duxbak, Waterbased Primer, NU Prime Seal, Aluminum Paint, and Seepage Solution.