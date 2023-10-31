Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd.

Berger Group

Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd.

Buxly Paints Ltd.

(19 %)

Paint

Berger DPI (Private) Ltd.

51%

Road Safety

3 S Pharmaceuticals

(Private) Ltd

49%

Life Sciences

Board of Directors

Mr. Maqbool H.H. Rahimtoola

(Chairman)

Dr. Mahmood Ahmad

CEO

Mr. Tariq Ikram

Independent

Director

Mr. Shahzad M.

Husain

Director

Mr. Zafar A.

Osmani

Director

Mr. Mohammad

Saeed

Independent

Director

Ms. Zareen

Aziz

Independent / Female Director

Mr. Ilyas Shareef

Director

Board Committees & Key Roles

Audit Committee

  • Mr. Tariq Ikram (Chairman)
  • Mr. Maqbool H.H. Rahimtoola
  • Ms. Zarine Aziz

Human Resource

Committee

  • Mr. Zafar A. Osmani (Chairman)
  • Dr. Mahmood Ahmad
  • Mr. Mohammad Saeed

Committee for

Business Strategies

  • Mr. Tariq Ikram (Chairman)
  • Mr. Zafar A. Osmani
  • Mr. Zahid Majid

Management

Committee

  • Dr. Mahmood Ahmad (CEO)
  • Mr. Zafar Qidwai (COO)
  • Mr. Irfan Said (Director Sales & Marketing)
  • Mr. Nauman Afzal (CFO & Company Secretary)
  • Mr. Khursheed Imam (GM Plant)
  • HOD's

Vision

Vision Statement

  • We will become the leading paints and associated products manufacturing and marketing company in Pakistan ensuring best returns to our investors & highest customer satisfaction.

Mission Statement

Innovation

  • We will lead by innovative ideas and technological development in the paints and associated products in Pakistan ensuring efficient utilization of resources yielding high returns.

Commitment

  • We Will ensure the highest level of commitment to achieve best quality product and services

Care

  • We will vigorously promote and safeguard the interest of employees, shareholders, business associates & all other stakeholders.

Corporate Social

Responsibility

  • We will act as a good corporate citizen ensuring service towards the community and shall focus on environment, health and safety.

Paint Companies in Pakistan

  • Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd
  • AkzoNobel Pakistan Ltd.
  • Diamond Paints (Private) Ltd.
  • Brighto Paints (Private) Ltd.
  • Nippon Paints Pakistan (Private) Ltd.
  • Kansi Paints (Private) Ltd.
  • Master Paints

Balance Sheet Berger Paints 2023

Assets

12%

Fixed Assets

3%

Inventories

35%

Funded By

6%

Equity

29%

Trade Debts & Advances

Tax Refundable

31%

48%

Debts

Trade Payables

Others

21%

Others

15%

Performance 2022-23

Operating Highlights

2022-23

2021-22

Variance %

Sales

Rs. in "000"

7,341,165

7,073,478

3.32%

Gross Profit

Rs. in "000"

1,483,113

1,222,010

21.39%

Profit Before Tax

Rs. in "000"

331,197

247,018

34.08%

Profit After Tax

Rs. in "000"

240,061

201,886

18.91%

Earning per Share

Rupees

9.78

8.22

18.91%

Cash Dividend Payout

%

-

40%

-

Bonus Dividend

%

20%

-

Shareholders Equity

Rs. in Million

3,195,803

2,345,712

36.24%

Contacts

Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd. 36

Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd. 28 Km,

Multan Road Lahore. Ph# 042-

Industrial Estate, Kot Lakhpat,

37543445-49

Lahore. Ph# 042-35151545-48

