A sustainable value chain means responsible purchasing that complies with the Group's values with respect to business ethics, human rights, prohibitions on child and forced labour, and equitable working conditions. Bergman & Beving's Code of Conduct imposes requirements on suppliers to respect fundamental human rights and to treat their labour force fairly and with respect, with the aim of counteracting corruption. The suppliers also ensure that their sub-suppliers, contractors and agents act in accordance with the Group's Code of Conduct and assess their performance in relation to this Code. It is important to the Group that its business partners meet its expectations, and that every supplier actively approves and confirms that it will observe the Code of Conduct. Regularly conducted audits, by both independent external consultants and by internal trained personnel, ensure that the Group's suppliers are meeting our expectations.

Our role in the communities where we operate

Our Code of Conduct also contains a Social Policy. This policy describes how we maintain an open attitude in our dialogue with stakeholders, how we handle confidential information and how we use social media. The aim of our local engagement is to help strengthen the communities in which we operate by being a viable and long-term business. The Social Policy describes how we comply with the taxation laws and regulations of all countries in which we operate and how we apply the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines.

Environmental Policy

The Code of Conduct also includes our Environmental Policy, which describes how the Group is to work actively to continuously reduce our direct and indirect environmental impact.

According to the Environmental Policy, the Group's activities should be based on circularity and efficient use of natural resources, and important decisions should take environmental impacts into consideration in order to create long-term value for the Group's stakeholders.

OTHER GROUP POLICIES

In addition our Code of Conduct, the Group has a number of employee policies and guidelines, such as guidelines for systematic occupational health and safety, incidents and emer- gencies, equal treatment as well as guidelines for alcohol, drugs and hazardous substances.

WHISTLEBLOWING SYSTEM

The Group has a whistleblowing system where both internal and external stakeholders can report suspected misconduct and improprieties in our operations.