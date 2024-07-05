Machine operator wearing L.Brador workwear, Guide gloves and Arbesko safety shoes. Tengtools make work simple and efficient.
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2023/2024
Bergman & Beving has prepared a Sustainability Report for the 2023/2024 financial year covering the Parent Company, Bergman & Beving AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556034-8590, and its subsidiaries. Bergman
- Beving aims to be a sustainable company where we actively work to limit the effect of our operations on the environment and simultaneously create long- term value for society and our shareholders. The Group's work to achieve this goal is presented in this Sustainability Report. By signing the 2023/2024 Annual Report, the Board of Directors has also signed the Sustainability Report.
ABOUT BERGMAN & BEVING | SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2023/2024
In Accordance with Chapter 6, Section 11 of the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, Bergman & Beving has chosen to prepare this statutory sustainability report as a separate report from the statutory annual report.
Our Sustainability Report describes our sustainability goals, why we have them and our progress during the year. We also describe several examples of initiatives and activities in
our prioritised focus areas that fall outside the scope of measurable targets.
The Sustainability Report, structured according to the table of contents below, is in line with the strategy we developed based on our chosen focus areas and goals from the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our goals cover all ESG areas (Environmental, Social and Governance).
CONTENT
INTRODUCTION FROM THE PRESIDENT & CEO
31
SUSTAINABILITY VISION
31
GOVERNANCE MODEL
32
How we govern sustainability
32
Values and corporate culture
32
Code of Conduct
32
Group policies
33
Whistleblowing system
33
SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY
34
Stakeholder dialogues and materiality assessment
34
Focus areas and goal formulation
35
ACTIVITIES AND PROGRESS DURING THE YEAR
Focus areas:
Equality and diversity
36
Employees
38
Sustainable value chain
40
Product portfolio
42
Materials, waste and circular flows
44
Emissions and energy consumption
46
Table: Sustainability data
48
Comments on sustainability data
49
The Group's sustainability team
50
2 BERGMAN & BEVING ANNUAL REPORT 2023/2024
ABOUT BERGMAN & BEVING | SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
WITH A FOCUS ON THE FUTURE, WE ARE STRIVING FOR EXCELLENCE TODAY
In our endeavour to continuously be the trusted choice for our customers, employees and shareholders, we assume the role as the leading niche supplier of innovative, safe and sustainable solutions. Our aim is to inspire the choice of sustainable and reliable products, whose superior quality guarantees long-lasting performance. B&B's range symbolises sustainability and robustness, which contributes to responsible use of the earth's resources.
Sustainability has been transformed from a responsibility to a strategic necessity to ensure our relevance in the business world of the future. B&B is guided by three principles: responsibility (we exclude the unnecessary), a long-term approach (we include the essential), and a solution focus (we prioritise what matters).
The past year has been marked by a serious approach to alignment with the EU's sustainability directives, including a comprehensive CSRD double materiality assessment.
This has enabled a focused effort in critical areas and the identification of relevant KPIs, which clarify our continued development.
Our commitment to climate action is strong, as demonstrated by our efforts to calculate emissions using the GHG Protocol standard. We have not covered all catego-
ries in Scope 3, but we are aiming to complete this in the coming year.
While working with CSRD compliance, we have methodically assessed and selected data to avoid reporting non-essential data points, which cuts costs and improves our focus on sustainability and business progress, while clarifying our material sustainability topics for our stakeholders.
Our vision is a continuous improvement in sustainability in our business models.
Continuously developing our business and engaging in sustainable business practices means reduced business risk, lower operating costs, better access to capital and more favourable financing costs as well as a work environment that fosters creative thinking, a sense of community and engagement.
Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO
SUSTAINABILITY VISION
Sustainable development refers to development that meets today's needs without jeopardising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. As a proponent of sustainable development, we take responsibility for the way in which our businesses reach their profitability goals. This responsibility spans the entire value chain - from product development and purchasing to the end of the product's life cycle.
Our vision is to be the leading niche supplier of productive, safe and sustainable solutions to companies. This vision also means that we strive to be a driving force for sustainable development, including improved safety and productivity in companies. Our companies' solutions strengthen our cus- tomers' sustainability.
For us, leading means the long-term ability to create value through sustainable development, growth and profitability. This means being a company that takes responsibility for society and the environment while it strives for higher prof-
itability. Achieving this goal will require, for example, smart product development and responsibility for the working conditions in the supplier chain, dedicated employees that enjoy working for their employer and efficient transports.
Sustainability creates business value in the form of more loyal customers, more satisfied employees and more sustainable products. Simply put, sustainability is a prerequisite for long-term profitability.
The purpose is to reduce business risks and create business opportunities, while also pursuing a credible and future-oriented sustainability agenda.
ABOUT BERGMAN & BEVING | SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
GOVERNANCE MODEL
This section describes how B&B guides the business towards set sustainability goals, and the rules and policies that govern this work. For more information, refer to the Corporate Governance Report, which is part of B&B's statutory Annual Report.
HOW BERGMAN & BEVING GOVERNS SUSTAINABILITY
All of the Group's companies conduct their operations with a high degree of freedom and are also held accountable for meeting our ambitious objectives. In practice, this means that our employees prioritise initiatives and take decisions as close to their customers and market as possible. This approach to employeeship fosters motivation, creative thinking, a sense of community and engagement, which moves the business forward. We act with integrity, are considered a good role model and take responsibility for sustainable, value-creating development.
Board of
Directors
Management
Business
units
Employees
Establishes Group-wide sustainability goals, responsible for the sustainability strategy and the Code of Conduct as well as decisions on policies.
Breaks down sustainability goals and prioritises work. Monitors and evaluates devel- opment.
Establish their own sustainability goals in addition to the Group-wide ones and conduct sustainability initiatives.
Carry out sustainability initiatives and develop tools and processes that promote sustainability in the operations.
CODE OF CONDUCT
Our Code of Conduct applies to everyone working directly or indirectly for B&B.
The Code of Conduct contains the following:
- Human Rights Policy
- Business Ethics Policy
- Social Policy
- Environmental Policy
The Code of Conduct is a critical tool for supporting
B&B's decentralised organisation and applies to all employees and suppliers.
The Code of Conduct is based on documents such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Labour Organization (ILO) Core Conventions, the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and the principles of the UN Global Compact. The Code of Conduct is also based on the Code of Business Conduct from the Swedish Anti-Corruption Institute (IMM), a driving force within anti-corruption in society and business.
Human rights and business ethics
B&B has been working actively for many years to minimise the risks associated with human rights and business ethics in our value chain as we are well aware of the fact that we purchase products and materials from countries such as China, Pakistan and Brazil. To minimise these risks, we have wholly owned subsidiaries in China and Brazil. These companies guide the
VALUES AND CORPORATE CULTURE
Our values and corporate culture form the basis of the Group's sustainability agenda. B&B's values and corporate culture are based on genuine entrepreneurship. We strive to innovate and develop competitive offerings and build relationships. We summarise our values with keywords such as: responsibility and freedom, simplicity, efficiency, openness and a willingness to change.
From a sustainability perspective, this can be interpreted to mean that we are guided by three principles:
- Responsibility - we exclude the unnecessary
- A long-term approach - we include the essential
- A solution focus - we prioritise what matters, according to materiality and severity.
selection of subcontractors in each country more effectively and can also make it easier to conduct physical audits. The double materiality assessment that we conducted in 2023 identified a risk in Pakistan, where we only work through sup- pliers, but indicated that this risk is not material for the Group as a whole due to its highly limited scope. In 2020, B&B collaborated with the Aktiv Påverkan fund from Söderberg & Part- ners, supported by Save the Children's Centre for Child Rights and Business. The aim of the collaboration was to identify any open child labour risks in our subcontractor chain and to plan a system overview to develop structured supplier dialogues in order to develop preventive solutions that are sustainable over time.
4 BERGMAN & BEVING ANNUAL REPORT 2023/2024
A sustainable value chain means responsible purchasing that complies with the Group's values with respect to business ethics, human rights, prohibitions on child and forced labour, and equitable working conditions. Bergman & Beving's Code of Conduct imposes requirements on suppliers to respect fundamental human rights and to treat their labour force fairly and with respect, with the aim of counteracting corruption. The suppliers also ensure that their sub-suppliers, contractors and agents act in accordance with the Group's Code of Conduct and assess their performance in relation to this Code. It is important to the Group that its business partners meet its expectations, and that every supplier actively approves and confirms that it will observe the Code of Conduct. Regularly conducted audits, by both independent external consultants and by internal trained personnel, ensure that the Group's suppliers are meeting our expectations.
Our role in the communities where we operate
Our Code of Conduct also contains a Social Policy. This policy describes how we maintain an open attitude in our dialogue with stakeholders, how we handle confidential information and how we use social media. The aim of our local engagement is to help strengthen the communities in which we operate by being a viable and long-term business. The Social Policy describes how we comply with the taxation laws and regulations of all countries in which we operate and how we apply the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines.
Environmental Policy
The Code of Conduct also includes our Environmental Policy, which describes how the Group is to work actively to continuously reduce our direct and indirect environmental impact.
According to the Environmental Policy, the Group's activities should be based on circularity and efficient use of natural resources, and important decisions should take environmental impacts into consideration in order to create long-term value for the Group's stakeholders.
OTHER GROUP POLICIES
In addition our Code of Conduct, the Group has a number of employee policies and guidelines, such as guidelines for systematic occupational health and safety, incidents and emer- gencies, equal treatment as well as guidelines for alcohol, drugs and hazardous substances.
WHISTLEBLOWING SYSTEM
The Group has a whistleblowing system where both internal and external stakeholders can report suspected misconduct and improprieties in our operations.
ABOUT BERGMAN & BEVING | SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
A.T.E. Solutions are experts at building automated testing equipment solutions for the electronics industry.
BERGMAN & BEVING ANNUAL REPORT 2023/2024 5
ABOUT BERGMAN & BEVING | SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY
STAKEHOLDER DIALOGUES AND MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT
B&B works continuously to prioritise how we can maximise the impact of our sustainability initiatives. To enable targeted efforts and resources, B&B's sustainability strategy is based on materiality assessments. When making these assessments, we identified where we can have the greatest impact. The materiality assessments, in turn, are based on stakeholder dialogues. The foundation for the Group's sustainability strategy was laid in 2017 when the first stakeholder dialogue and subsequent assess-
ment were carried out. In 2021/2022, another materiality assessment was carried out in the form of stakeholder dialogues and in autumn 2023, a double materiality assessment was carried out in accordance with the EU's new CSRD requirements. This assessment will form the basis for our ongoing work with sustainability and the results of this process can be illustrated as shown below. It will be developed in line with our ongoing work with the CSRD.
Double materiality assessment in accordance with the CSRD
Environment and climate
Social sustainability
Governance
E1 Climate
change
Climate change
adaptation
Climate change
mitigation
Energy
E2
Pollution
Pollution to soil
Substances
of
concern
Microplastics
Pollution of living organisms and food
resources
Pollution to
water
E3 Water
and marine resources
Direct impact
Water drivers of biodi- versity loss
Marine
Impact on
the state of
resources
species
Impacts on the extent and
condition of ecosystems
Impacts and
dependencies on ecosystem services
E5 Resource
S1 Own
S2 Workers
S4 Consumers
use and circular
in the value
communities
G1 Business conduct
workforce
and end users
economy
chain
Communities'
Information-re-
Management of
Resource in-
lated impacts
relationships
Working con-
Working con-
economic, so-
Corporate
flows, including
for consumers
with suppliers
ditions
ditions
cial and cultural
culture
resource use
and/or end
including pay-
rights
users
ment practices
Resource out-
Equal treatment
Equal treatment
Communities'
Personal safety
flows related to
civil and politi-
of consumers
Protection of
Political
and opportuni-
and opportuni-
products and
cal rights
and/or end
whistleblowers
engagement
ties for all
ties for all
services
users
Social inclusion
Other work-re-
Other work-re-
Rights of
of consumers
Corruption and
Animal
Waste
indigenous
and/or end
lated rights
lated rights
bribery
welfare
peoples
users
Pollution to air
Substances of
very high
concern
Material Non-material
sub-topicsub-topic
Long value chains result in elevated risks when a high level of responsibility rests with suppliers. That is why it is important to actively work together with our suppliers regarding sustainability issues. For our customers, it is important that we build trust and that they are confident that we take responsibility throughout the entire value chain.
We have high ambitions to be clearer and more transpar-
ent in our communication and to work towards measurable goals through focused activities where we have the greatest ability to impact, and where the severity and likelihood is high. B&B's sustainability strategy is based on the fact that a safe work environment, responsible purchasing, product safety and climate impact are the most important sustainability matters for us to address.
6 BERGMAN & BEVING ANNUAL REPORT 2023/2024
ABOUT BERGMAN & BEVING | SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
FOCUS AREAS AND GOAL FORMULATION
Bergman & Beving believes that the Group's sustainability goals, which are structured in a framework with focus areas, are still current and relevant, but will continue to be evaluated in accordance with the CSRD. The focus areas apply across all units within the Group and are described in more detail in the next chapter. Each company can implement unit-specific goals in addition to these focus areas.
The Board monitors sustainability efforts in connection with the annual strategy review.
Based on the results of completed stakeholder dialogues and materiality assessments, management's priorities are structured in a framework with six focus areas that are also linked the UN's SDGs. Our goals cover all ESG areas (Environmental, Social and Governance).
Focus area
Focus area
Focus area
EQUALITY AND
EMPLOYEES
SUSTAINABLE
DIVERSITY
Attract and develop
VALUE CHAIN
An inclusive
employees
Responsible purchasing
work climate
ELKINGTON
POLARTHERM
KGC
- A female-dominated company
- Ability to influence gives
- Bringing production home
in a male-dominated industry
a high eNPS
to Europe from Asia
Focus area
Focus area
Focus area
PRODUCT
MATERIALS, WASTE
EMISSIONS
PORTFOLIO
AND CIRCULAR
AND ENERGY
Sustainable and
FLOWS
CONSUMPTION
certified products
Increase resource efficiency
Reduce our GHG emissions
ORBITAL
GUIDE
ITAAB
- Aiming for ISO 14001
- First gloves in the world with
- Investment will eliminate
environmental product declaration
emissions
BERGMAN & BEVING ANNUAL REPORT 2023/2024 7
ABOUT BERGMAN & BEVING | SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
Focus area
EQUALITY AND DIVERSITY
GOAL FORMULATION
The goal for gender distribution is continuous improvement towards an even distribution to better reflect the social and customer structure, and to pave the way for the industry to become more balanced.
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
We measure and monitor the following:
- Gender distribution, number of employees
- Gender distribution, managers
- Gender distribution, newly recruited salaried employees
For the performance trend between years, refer to "Sustainability data" on page 48.
ACTIVITIES AND PROGRESS DURING THE YEAR
We operate in a male-dominated industry, and we can make a difference with
respect to diversity and equality. An inclusive work climate where differences are utilised and where all employees have
equal conditions and opportunities.
We are very aware that there are several gender identities but in this respect we have chosen to limit ourselves. Equality and diversity are considered central issues that affect the entire business model and corporate culture.
They have obvious business value and we work purposefully with everything from equality in communication to skills-based, unbiased recruitment. To provide
customers with the best service possible, it is important to build competent teams and have a leadership that reflects the values of both the Group and society. The Group's policy for equal treatment describes how all employees are to conduct themselves to eliminate discrimination and contribute to gender equality and diversity. We believe the gain will be that better decisions are made and that the industry will be perceived as more open for everyone, regardless of gender. The proportion of women on the Board of Bergman & Beving in 2023/2024 was 25 percent (25), while Group management consisted of two men. However, since employee turnover is low, this measure of equality and diversity is slow to change.
Bergman & Beving aims to offer an inclusive work climate where all employees have equal conditions and opportunities, differences are utilised and the attitude is that diversity enriches us.
8 BERGMAN & BEVING ANNUAL REPORT 2023/2024
ABOUT BERGMAN & BEVING | SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
- FEMALE-DOMINATEDCOMPANY IN A MALE-DOMINATED INDUSTRY
Elkington is one of Bergman & Beving's
newest acquisitions and a Swedish leader in duct access hatches. The company really stands out in the male-dominated construction industry. Most of the company's employees are women.
Elkington currently has eight employees, one of whom is a man. But this is not a deliberate strategy, according to Vice President Lotten Nyman.
"We have not made an active choice to employ only women. We have employed people who are good at what they do.
"You could probably say that we are an unequal company with so few male employees. We are currently recruiting new salespeople. We don't know whether they'll be men or women. The choice is always based on ability and personal qualities," she says.
"Our customers have reacted positively and a lot of people like the fact that we are a company of women in
- male-dominatedindustry," she says. Elkington was founded
nearly 60 year ago and the company's customers can be found in infrastructure, the public sector and roadworks.
Lotten Nyman,
Vice President, Elkington
A warm and friendly environment is important to Elkington, where everyone has an equal voice.
BERGMAN & BEVING ANNUAL REPORT 2023/2024 9
ABOUT BERGMAN & BEVING | SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
Focus area
EMPLOYEES
GOAL FORMULATION
Attract and develop employees through safe work environments, skills development and personal growth. The goal is an Employee Index (EI) score of over 70.
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
We measure and monitor the following:
• Employee index, EI
For the performance trend between years, refer to "Sustainability data" on page 48.
ACTIVITIES AND PROGRESS DURING THE YEAR
B&B's greatest asset is its skilled employ- ees. Their commitment is an important
prerequisite for continuing to develop new and existing business. Our ambition is to leverage our employees' desire
to develop within the operations. B&B's governance model, with clearly decentralised responsibility and decision-making, is important for achieving this, but also for attracting new committed and skilled employees.
The Group takes a positive view towards internal recruitment, and many employees with managerial responsibilities in the Group began their career in one of the subsidiaries. Bergman & Beving's employee philosophy focuses on being an attractive employer with a workplace
where people have a high degree of job satisfaction, feel they are involved and can develop. Commitment and employee satisfaction are monitored through regular employee surveys. Through these surveys, the Group gains an understanding of its employees' attitudes towards their work while also creating a link between employees' well-being, attitudes and values, and the requirements for earnings performance from our owners. The Group-wide employee survey is conducted roughly every 18 months and the most recent was conducted in 2023. The most recent survey showed an improved EI score of 81 (80) and a high eNPS of 31. Units can choose to carry out "temperature readings" in between surveys.
Our governance model includes an internal Business School for training employees in business matters, explaining Bergman & Beving's values and sharing experiences with other business units. During the year, seven training sessions were held in four countries with over 120 participants.
10 BERGMAN & BEVING ANNUAL REPORT 2023/2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bergman & Beving AB published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 08:33:03 UTC.