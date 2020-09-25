Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Bergman & Beving AB (publ)    BERG B   SE0000101362

BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL)

(BERG B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/25 05:08:30 am
86.35 SEK   +3.54%
05:00aBERGMAN & BEVING AB : Share-based incentive scheme
AQ
05:00aBERGMAN & BEVING AB : Share-based incentive scheme
GL
08/27BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bergman & Beving AB: Share-based incentive scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 05:00am EDT

Press release

Share-based incentive scheme

The share-based incentive scheme resolved by the 2020 Annual General Meeting where around 20 members of senior management were offered to acquire up to 244,000 call options on repurchased class B shares has been fully subscribed.

The call options will be transferred at a price of SEK 4.96 per call option, equivalent to the market value according to an external independent valuation, applying the Black-Scholes-model. The redemption price of the call options amounts to SEK 99.50, equivalent to 120 percent of the volume-weighted average of the paid market price for the shares during the period from 27 August to 9 September 2020, inclusive. Each call option entitles the holder to acquire one repurchased class B share during the period from 11 September 2023 to 7 June 2024, inclusive.


Stockholm, 25 September 2020


Bergman & Beving AB (publ)


Contact information

Peter Schön, CFO, Bergman & Beving AB (publ), Tel: +46 70 339 89 99


The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:00 CET on 25 September 2020.


Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 20 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 4 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL)
05:00aBERGMAN & BEVING AB : Share-based incentive scheme
AQ
05:00aBERGMAN & BEVING AB : Share-based incentive scheme
GL
08/27BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/26BERGMAN & BEVING AB : Annual General Meeting of Bergman & Beving AB held 26 Augu..
AQ
07/17BERGMAN & BEVING AB : Bergman & Beving's Annual General Meeting – Special ..
GL
07/16BERGMAN & BEVING AB : Notice of Bergman & Beving's Annual General Meeting on 26 ..
AQ
07/15BERGMAN & BEVING AB : Interim Report 1 April–30 June 2020
AQ
07/10BERGMAN & BEVING AB : The Annual Report for 2019/2020 has been published
GL
05/15BERGMAN & BEVING AB : Financial Report 1 April 2019–31 March 2020
AQ
04/08BERGMAN & BEVING AB : Update in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 079 M 448 M 448 M
Net income 2021 156 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 868 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 2 227 M 244 M 245 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 066
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bergman & Beving AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 100,00 SEK
Last Close Price 83,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pontus Boman President & Chief Executive Officer
Johan Olov Sjö Chairman
Göthe Peter Lennart Schön Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Per Anders Börjesson Director
Lillemor Svensson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL)3.22%244
FASTENAL COMPANY19.84%25 349
DIPLOMA PLC7.41%3 450
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.02%2 045
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-7.60%1 624
NOW INC.-55.61%559
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group