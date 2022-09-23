Advanced search
    BERG B   SE0000101362

BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL)

(BERG B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:46 2022-09-23 am EDT
82.60 SEK   -0.24%
09:31aBERGMAN & BEVING : IT-attack on external logistical supplier to subsidiary Luna
GL
09:30aBERGMAN & BEVING : IT-attack on external logistical supplier to subsidiary Luna
AQ
05:31aBergman & Beving; Share-based incentive scheme
GL
Bergman & Beving: IT-attack on external logistical supplier to subsidiary Luna

09/23/2022 | 09:31am EDT
Press release

IT-attack on external logistical supplier to subsidiary Luna

The external logistical supplier to Luna has been exposed to an IT-attack. This has led to deliveries to Lunas customers currently being paused. The extent of the attack is currently being investigated by the logistical supplier. For the time being the supplier can not state when their operations will be continued.

Lunas organisation works hard to minimize the affect on customers and the business.

Stockholm, 23 September 2022

Bergman & Beving AB (Publ)

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00
Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:30 p.m. CEST on 23 September 2022.

Bergman & Beving attracts, acquires and, over the long term, develops leading companies in expansive niches that deliver productive, safe, and sustainable solutions to the industrial and construction sectors. Through our companies, we are represented in over 4,000 sales outlets in more than 25 countries. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has about 1,200 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 4.5 billion. Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 4 694 M 423 M 423 M
Net income 2023 226 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net Debt 2023 1 377 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,74x
Yield 2023 4,61%
Capitalization 2 200 M 198 M 198 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 245
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bergman & Beving AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 82,80 SEK
Average target price 143,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 72,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Magnus Söderlind Chief Executive Officer
Göthe Peter Lennart Schön Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jörgen Wigh Chairman
Per Anders Börjesson Director
Kjell Roger Bergqvist Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL)-45.09%198
FASTENAL COMPANY-25.71%27 349
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.-2.70%25 651
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-12.34%4 126
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.78%3 923
DIPLOMA PLC-28.57%3 379