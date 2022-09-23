Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Bergman & Beving AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BERG B   SE0000101362

BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL)

(BERG B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:35 2022-09-23 am EDT
81.65 SEK   -1.39%
05:31aBergman & Beving; Share-based incentive scheme
GL
05:30aBergman & Beving; Share-based incentive scheme
AQ
08/25BERGMAN & BEVING : Minutes 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bergman & Beving; Share-based incentive scheme

09/23/2022 | 05:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Share-based incentive scheme

The share-based incentive scheme resolved by the 2022 Annual General Meeting where around 20 members of senior management were offered to acquire up to 210,000 call options on repurchased class B shares has been fully subscribed.

The call options will be transferred at a price of SEK 8.30 per call option, equivalent to the market value according to an external independent valuation, applying the Black & Scholes-model. The redemption price of the call options amounts to SEK 106.10, equivalent to 120 percent of the volume-weighted average of the paid market price for the shares during the period from 25 August to 7 September 2022, inclusive. Each call option entitles the holder to acquire one repurchased class B share during the period from 9 September 2025 to 5 June 2026, inclusive.

Stockholm, 23 September 2022

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00
Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:30 a.m. CEST on 23 September 2022.

  

Bergman & Beving attracts, acquires and, over the long term, develops leading companies in expansive niches that deliver productive, safe, and sustainable solutions to the industrial and construction sectors. Through our companies, we are represented in over 4,000 sales outlets in more than 25 countries. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has about 1,200 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 4.5 billion. Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

Attachment


All news about BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL)
05:31aBergman & Beving; Share-based incentive scheme
GL
05:30aBergman & Beving; Share-based incentive scheme
AQ
08/25BERGMAN & BEVING : Minutes 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
08/25BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/24Annual General Meeting of Bergman & Beving AB held 24 August 2022
GL
08/24Annual General Meeting of Bergman & Beving AB held 24 August 2022
GL
08/24Bergman & Beving AB Approves Dividend, Payable on 31 August 2022
CI
08/15Bergman & Beving Buys 80% Stake in Finland's Polartherm Group
MT
08/15Bergman & Beving acquires Polartherm
AQ
08/15BERGMAN & BEVING AB (OM : BERG B) acquired 80% stake in Polartherm Group Oy.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 4 694 M 423 M 423 M
Net income 2023 226 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net Debt 2023 1 377 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,74x
Yield 2023 4,61%
Capitalization 2 200 M 198 M 198 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 245
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bergman & Beving AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 82,80 SEK
Average target price 143,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 72,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Magnus Söderlind Chief Executive Officer
Göthe Peter Lennart Schön Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jörgen Wigh Chairman
Per Anders Börjesson Director
Kjell Roger Bergqvist Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERGMAN & BEVING AB (PUBL)-45.09%198
FASTENAL COMPANY-25.71%27 234
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.-2.70%26 288
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-12.34%4 189
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.78%3 985
DIPLOMA PLC-28.57%3 501