Berjaya Philippines : Quarterly Report

Dec 31, 2021

PREWAR 476

001-289-374

Berjaya Philippines Inc.

Manila, Philippines

9th Floor Rufino Pacific Tower, 6784 Ayala Avenue cor. V.A. Rufino Street, Makati City

1226

(632) 8811-0668

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 4,427,009,132

Philippine Stock Exchange

For the period ended Dec 31, 2021 Currency (indicate units, if applicable) Philippine Peso

Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended (Audited) Dec 31, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Current Assets 11,034,837,723 9,011,283,688 Total Assets 22,591,416,588 19,737,222,642 Current Liabilities 8,889,793,929 7,108,495,023 Total Liabilities 13,184,615,277 10,866,896,943 Retained

Earnings/(Deficit) 6,999,362,396 6,540,978,283 Stockholders' Equity 9,406,801,311 8,870,325,699 Stockholders' Equity - Parent 9,403,037,168 8,842,315,233 Book Value per Share 2.12 2

Current Year

(3 Months) Previous Year

(3 Months) Current Year-To-Date Previous Year-To-Date Gross Revenue 7,752,556,959 6,415,752,404 16,260,165,483 14,194,753,369 Gross Expense 7,572,494,135 6,341,963,783 15,795,099,039 13,909,863,498 Non-Operating Income 115,674,772 147,362,589 229,132,245 204,988,953 Non-Operating Expense 60,644,879 53,766,294 114,656,597 218,777,838 Income/(Loss) Before Tax 235,092,717 167,384,916 579,542,092 271,100,986 Income Tax Expense 44,754,413 38,965,372 114,930,353 86,459,579 Net Income/(Loss) After Tax 190,338,304 128,419,544 464,611,739 184,641,407 Net Income Attributable to

Parent Equity Holder 189,780,557 125,754,607 462,454,418 179,176,279 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

(Basic) 0.04 0.03 0.11 0.04 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

(Diluted) - - - -

Current Year (Trailing 12 months) Previous Year (Trailing 12 months) Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Basic) 0.19 0.01 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Diluted) - -

Other Relevant Information amending to correct the date indicated in the Statement of Changes in Equity from September 30, 2020 to "December 31, 2020".

Filed on behalf by: Name Jenny Peñaflor Designation para-legal secretary

