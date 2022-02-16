Berjaya Philippines : Quarterly Report

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-Q
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES
REGULATION CODE AND SRC RULE 17(2)(b) THEREUNDER
For the quarterly period ended Dec 31, 2021
Berjaya Philippines Inc.
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common
4,427,009,132
Philippine Stock Exchange
(a) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the SRC and SRC Rule 17 thereunder or Sections 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of the Corporation Code of the Philippines, during the preceding twelve (12) months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports)
Yes No (b) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past ninety (90) days Yes No
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports.
Berjaya Philippines Inc.
PSE Disclosure Form 17-2 - Quarterly Report
Sections 17.2 and 17.8 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
For the period ended
Dec 31, 2021
Currency (indicate units, if applicable)
Philippine Peso
Balance Sheet
Period Ended
Fiscal Year Ended (Audited)
Dec 31, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Current Assets
11,034,837,723
9,011,283,688
Total Assets
22,591,416,588
19,737,222,642
Current Liabilities
8,889,793,929
7,108,495,023
Total Liabilities
13,184,615,277
10,866,896,943
Retained
Earnings/(Deficit)
6,999,362,396
6,540,978,283
Stockholders' Equity
9,406,801,311
8,870,325,699
Stockholders' Equity - Parent
9,403,037,168
8,842,315,233
Book Value per Share
2.12
2
Income Statement
Current Year
(3 Months)
Previous Year
(3 Months)
Current Year-To-Date
Previous Year-To-Date
Gross Revenue
7,752,556,959
6,415,752,404
16,260,165,483
14,194,753,369
Gross Expense
7,572,494,135
6,341,963,783
15,795,099,039
13,909,863,498
Non-Operating Income
115,674,772
147,362,589
229,132,245
204,988,953
Non-Operating Expense
60,644,879
53,766,294
114,656,597
218,777,838
Income/(Loss) Before Tax
235,092,717
167,384,916
579,542,092
271,100,986
Income Tax Expense
44,754,413
38,965,372
114,930,353
86,459,579
Net Income/(Loss) After Tax
190,338,304
128,419,544
464,611,739
184,641,407
Net Income Attributable to
Parent Equity Holder
189,780,557
125,754,607
462,454,418
179,176,279
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
(Basic)
0.04
0.03
0.11
0.04
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
(Diluted)
-
-
-
-
Current Year (Trailing 12 months)
Previous Year (Trailing 12 months)
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Basic)
0.19
0.01
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Diluted)
-
-
Other Relevant Information
amending to correct the date indicated in the Statement of Changes in Equity from September 30, 2020 to "December 31, 2020".
