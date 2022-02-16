Berjaya Philippines : Quarterly Report

Log in
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-Q QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES
REGULATION CODE AND SRC RULE 17(2)(b) THEREUNDER 1. For the quarterly period ended Dec 31, 20212. SEC Identification Number PREWAR 4763. BIR Tax Identification No. 001-289-3744. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Berjaya Philippines Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization Manila, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 9th Floor Rufino Pacific Tower, 6784 Ayala Avenue cor. V.A. Rufino Street, Makati CityPostal Code12268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8811-06689. Former name or former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report Not Applicable10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 4,427,009,132
11. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein: Philippine Stock Exchange12. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant:

(a) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the SRC and SRC Rule 17 thereunder or Sections 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of the Corporation Code of the Philippines, during the preceding twelve (12) months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports)

Yes No (b) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past ninety (90) days Yes No

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Berjaya Philippines Inc.BCOR PSE Disclosure Form 17-2 - Quarterly Report References: SRC Rule 17 and
Sections 17.2 and 17.8 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
For the period ended Dec 31, 2021
Currency (indicate units, if applicable) Philippine Peso
Balance Sheet
Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended (Audited)
Dec 31, 2021 Jun 30, 2021
Current Assets 11,034,837,723 9,011,283,688
Total Assets 22,591,416,588 19,737,222,642
Current Liabilities 8,889,793,929 7,108,495,023
Total Liabilities 13,184,615,277 10,866,896,943
Retained
Earnings/(Deficit) 		6,999,362,396 6,540,978,283
Stockholders' Equity 9,406,801,311 8,870,325,699
Stockholders' Equity - Parent 9,403,037,168 8,842,315,233
Book Value per Share 2.12 2
Income Statement
Current Year
(3 Months) 		Previous Year
(3 Months) 		Current Year-To-Date Previous Year-To-Date
Gross Revenue 7,752,556,959 6,415,752,404 16,260,165,483 14,194,753,369
Gross Expense 7,572,494,135 6,341,963,783 15,795,099,039 13,909,863,498
Non-Operating Income 115,674,772 147,362,589 229,132,245 204,988,953
Non-Operating Expense 60,644,879 53,766,294 114,656,597 218,777,838
Income/(Loss) Before Tax 235,092,717 167,384,916 579,542,092 271,100,986
Income Tax Expense 44,754,413 38,965,372 114,930,353 86,459,579
Net Income/(Loss) After Tax 190,338,304 128,419,544 464,611,739 184,641,407
Net Income Attributable to
Parent Equity Holder 		189,780,557 125,754,607 462,454,418 179,176,279
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
(Basic) 		0.04 0.03 0.11 0.04
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
(Diluted) 		- - - -
Current Year (Trailing 12 months) Previous Year (Trailing 12 months)
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Basic) 0.19 0.01
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Diluted) - -
Other Relevant Information

amending to correct the date indicated in the Statement of Changes in Equity from September 30, 2020 to "December 31, 2020".

Filed on behalf by:
Name Jenny Peñaflor
Designation para-legal secretary

Disclaimer

Berjaya Philippines Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 05:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
