Berkeley Energia Launches Fresh Appeal Against Spain's Blocking of Uranium Plant

Berkeley Energia Ltd. said Monday that it has filed an appeal with Spain's National Court after the country's environmental department rejected an appeal against the denial of permission for the construction of a uranium concentrate plant as a radioactive facility at its Salamanca project.

The uranium-mining company--which is listed in the U.K., Australia and Spain--said the move comes after its administrative appeal against the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, or Miteco, was rejected.

The company said Miteco rejected an authorization for construction for the uranium concentrate plant as a radioactive facility at its project in Salamanca.

Berkeley said it believed Miteco's rejection of the application and the administrative appeal was done without following legally-established procedures. It said that this included not taking into account the various improvement reports which supplemented the initial application, and that this implied that the rejection wasn't legal.

The company said it reiterated its willingness to collaborate with the relevant authorities and said it remained hopeful that the permitting situation could be resolved amicably.

"Whilst the company's focus is on resolving the current permitting situation, and ultimately advancing the Salamanca project towards production, the company and Berkeley Minera Espana will continue to strongly defend its position and take all necessary actions to preserve its rights," it said.

Shares at 1220 GMT were down 4.4% at 21.50 pence.

