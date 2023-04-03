Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Berkeley Energia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKY   AU000000BKY0

BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED

(BKY)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:46:27 2023-04-03 am EDT
0.3850 AUD   +5.48%
08:36aBerkeley Energia Launches Fresh Appeal Against Spain's Blocking of Uranium Plant
DJ
03/14Eagle Eye profit up; Litigation Capital optimistic
AN
03/13Berkeley Energia Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berkeley Energia Launches Fresh Appeal Against Spain's Blocking of Uranium Plant

04/03/2023 | 08:36am EDT
By Anthony O. Goriainoff


Berkeley Energia Ltd. said Monday that it has filed an appeal with Spain's National Court after the country's environmental department rejected an appeal against the denial of permission for the construction of a uranium concentrate plant as a radioactive facility at its Salamanca project.

The uranium-mining company--which is listed in the U.K., Australia and Spain--said the move comes after its administrative appeal against the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, or Miteco, was rejected.

The company said Miteco rejected an authorization for construction for the uranium concentrate plant as a radioactive facility at its project in Salamanca.

Berkeley said it believed Miteco's rejection of the application and the administrative appeal was done without following legally-established procedures. It said that this included not taking into account the various improvement reports which supplemented the initial application, and that this implied that the rejection wasn't legal.

The company said it reiterated its willingness to collaborate with the relevant authorities and said it remained hopeful that the permitting situation could be resolved amicably.

"Whilst the company's focus is on resolving the current permitting situation, and ultimately advancing the Salamanca project towards production, the company and Berkeley Minera Espana will continue to strongly defend its position and take all necessary actions to preserve its rights," it said.

Shares at 1220 GMT were down 4.4% at 21.50 pence.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 0835ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED 5.48% 0.385 Delayed Quote.30.36%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 65,0 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
Net cash 2022 79,9 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 163 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Berkeley Energia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Arthur Behets Managing Director & Director
Dylan Browne Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian Peter Middlemas Non-Executive Chairman
Francisco Bellón del Rosal Chief Operating Officer
Adam Charles Woodward Parker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED30.36%109
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM3.98%7 637
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-13.36%1 869
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-7.14%1 299
DENISON MINES CORP.-5.16%908
ENERGY FUELS INC.-10.02%879
