  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Berkeley Energia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKY   AU000000BKY0

BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED

(BKY)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berkeley Energia Uranium Plant Application Denied by Spain; Shares Fall

11/29/2021 | 04:16am EST
By Joe Hoppe

Berkeley Energia Ltd. shares fell Monday after it said that its application to construct a uranium-concentrate plant as a radioactive facility at its Salamanca project in Spain has been rejected, and that it is considering legal options.

Shares in the uranium-mining company--which is listed in the U.K., Australia and Spain--in London at 0845 GMT were down 1.75 pence, or 15% at 10.25 pence.

Berkeley said the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge's rejection of the application follows an unfavorable report against a grant from the Spanish Nuclear Safety Council on July 12.

The company said that it rebuts the assessment, and that it has addressed all of the technical issues raised with the report.

Berkeley claimed that the application was rejected without following the legally established procedure, and that it believes the ministry to have infringed regulations on administrative procedures in Spain, as well as its right of defense. It said it will defend its position and consider the range of legal options available to it.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 0416ET

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -55,0 M -39,3 M -39,3 M
Net Debt 2021 14,0 M 9,99 M 9,99 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 60,9 M 43,3 M 43,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Berkeley Energia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Arthur Behets Managing Director & Director
Dylan Browne Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian Peter Middlemas Non-Executive Chairman
Francisco Bellón del Rosal Chief Operations Officer
Adam Charles Woodward Parker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED-67.13%43
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM165.45%11 293
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.70.37%2 230
ENERGY FUELS INC.109.07%1 374
DENISON MINES CORP.155.95%1 282
LARGO INC.-5.72%640