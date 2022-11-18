Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Berkeley Energia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKY   AU000000BKY0

BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED

(BKY)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:58 2022-11-17 pm EST
0.2800 AUD   -1.75%
10:42aIN BRIEF: Berkeley Energia submits investment dispute on nuclear plan
AN
04:45aBerkeley Energia Submits To Spanish Government Notification of Investment Dispute
MT
11/15Berkeley Energia Limited Elects Francisco Bellon as Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Berkeley Energia submits investment dispute on nuclear plan

11/18/2022 | 10:42am EST
Berkeley Energia Ltd - clean energy company focused on bringing wholly owned Salamanca project in Spain into production - Says wholly owned subsidiaries Berkeley Minera Espana SLU and Berkeley Exploration Ltd submit investment dispute to Spanish government concerning the proposed construction of a uranium plant in Salamanca. Submission discusses nature of the dispute and identifies relevant breaches in Energy Charter Treaty. Proposes to seek "prompt negotiations for an amicable solution".

Salamanca's proposed uranium project rejected in November 2021 by Spanish government after Nuclear Safety Council issued an unfavourable report in July 2021. At the time Berkeley rejected decision. Said decision was "arbitrary" with "technical issues" used as justification to issue the report which was "lacking in both technical and legal support."

The company says "whilst [its] focus is on resolving the current permitting situation, and ultimately advancing the Salamanca project towards production, the company will continue to strongly defend its position and take all necessary actions to preserve its rights."

Current stock price: 17.80 pence each, up 7.9% on Friday in London

12-month change: up 34%

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 65,0 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
Net cash 2022 79,9 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 125 M 83,1 M 83,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,9%
