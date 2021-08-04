Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Berkeley Group Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKG   GB00B02L3W35

BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(BKG)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berkeley Group to Issue GBP400 Million in Green Bonds to Fund Portfolio

08/04/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
By Joe Hoppe

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC said Wednesday that it will issue 400 million pounds ($556.7 million) of unsecured green bonds in order to finance or refinance a portfolio of eligible assets.

The house builder said the bonds mature in 10 years and have a 2.5% coupon a year. They are expected to be issued on August 11.

The proceeds will be used in the company's development activities in line with its green bond framework, specifically those related to the development of green, energy efficient buildings on its large-scale, brownfield regeneration sites.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-21 1315ET

