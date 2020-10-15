Log in
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(BKG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Berkeley : St Edward launches Hartland Hopper station shuttle at Hartland Village in Fleet

10/15/2020 | 04:50am EDT

St Edward has launched a shuttle service at Hartland Village, its landmark development in Fleet, providing residents with minibus and car transfers to Farnborough Main station.

The Hartland Hopper shuttle service has been launched in collaboration with Your Local Car. It offers residents convenient, safe travel and contributes to St Edward's sustainable approach to placemaking at Hartland Village, as it will, over the long-term, reduce traffic, air pollution and parking at the station.

The service, which is free for one year to residents and thereafter paid for by residents' annual service charge, can be booked and will run two trips in the morning and three trips in the evening every week day, in line with the most convenient and fast train services to and from London to assist those who are still required to commute.

Due to the pandemic St Edward has put regulations in place to ensure the service can run safely. Currently, hand sanitisation and masks are mandatory and the shuttle will only transport one household per journey; in order to meet demand for more than one household wanting similar times, more than one vehicle is available for booking during 'rush hour' times.

Danny Rowland, Sales Director, St Edward say: 'We're very excited to be able to offer residents who still need to travel to work this service. Whilst people aren't travelling to work as much currently, we do anticipate the service to be popular as it gives our residents a convenient, easy and safe commute, with quick train services to London from Farnborough. Being able to utilise the Hartland Hopper to suit their own timings makes their journey even easier.'

'Residents don't only have to use the shuttle for going to the station. Those that don't drive or simply want to access the shops and other local amenities without having to park, can also use the service. Finally, and crucial to our ongoing commitment to sustainability, we hope offering this service will eventually reduce cars on the development and the local area, in turn making the area a cleaner and greener place to live.'

Hartland Village is fast becoming a new destination in its own right; when complete this new neighbourhood will comprise a choice of family homes and apartments, a village centre, an abundance of green open space - including a 70-acre country park - and a two-form primary school. Over time, St Edward's vision for Hartland Village will include the provision of social spaces and facilities that will foster a great community spirit and encourage friendships to build among residents, promoting active lifestyles and mental wellbeing.

To find out more about Hartland Village call St Edward on 01252 758844or visit www.hartlandvillage.co.uk.

Disclaimer

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 08:49:02 UTC

