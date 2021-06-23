Berkeley : UK homebuilder Berkeley flags hit to London transaction levels

June 23 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Berkeley Group
Holdings said on Wednesday transaction levels in London
have been impacted by pandemic-related restrictions, after
reporting a rise in annual profit spurred by strong demand for
new homes.
UK's housing market has seen a surge in demand and prices
boosted by the stamp duty holiday, a government mortgage
guarantee scheme and as the work-from-home trend has raised
interest in more spacious properties.
The company, which operates mainly in London, Birmingham and
the South of England, said transaction levels in the capital
city have been impacted by the restrictions on travel and
deferral of certain sales launches, among other things.
However, it added that enquiry levels in London are now
ahead of pre-pandemic levels, which signals the return of
confidence to the housing market there.
"Progress made in the last year and strong cash position
provides Berkeley with a clear focus on increasing investment in
its Group and joint venture land holdings, including further
selective acquisitions," said Chief Executive Officer Rob
Perrins.
Berkeley, one of the UK's largest housebuilders by market
value, said pre-tax profit for the year ended April 30 came in
at 518.1 million pounds ($722.13 million), compared with 503.7
million pounds a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7175 pounds)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amy Caren Daniel)