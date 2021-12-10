Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Berkeley Lights, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLI   US0843101017

BERKELEY LIGHTS, INC.

(BLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berkley Lights, Inc. Shareholders: Robbins LLP Informs Investors that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) is Being Sued by Shareholders

12/10/2021 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) common stock between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021. The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) common stock between July 17, 2020 and September 15, 2021, you have until February 7, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

If you suffered a loss due to Berkeley Lights's misconduct, click here.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, Berkeley Lights conducted its initial public offering (IPO) in July 2020. Leading up to the IPO, Berkeley Lights claimed to be experiencing revenue growth with its direct platform sales. This trend purportedly continued after the IPO, as Berkeley Lights stated it continued to experience year-over-year increases in its direct platform sales revenue in its financial results for the second and third quarters of 2020. During this time, the price of Berkeley Lights common stock quadrupled from the IPO price, reaching over $90 per share on November 12, 2020. In November 2020, the Company filed its prospectus for a secondary public offering ("SPO"), touting its product offerings as "the most advanced" and "not attainable with other approaches." After the SPO, Berkeley Lights highlighted is increased revenue for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

However, these statements were false. Berkeley Lights' flagship instrument suffered from design and manufacturing defects, Berkeley had received numerous customer complaints regarding the durability and effectiveness of the Company's automation systems, and the actual market for the Company's products and services was a fraction of the $23 million it had represented to investors. On September 15, 2021, research analyst firm Scorpion Capital issued a report criticizing Berkeley Lights' technology and questioned the durability of the Company's most important business relationships and its business growth plan. On this news, the Company's stock fell nearly 30% over two trading days, to close at $23.53 on September 16, 2021.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com

Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Berkeley Lights, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BERKELEY LIGHTS, INC.
02:31pBERKLEY LIGHTS, INC. SHAREHOLDERS : Robbins LLP Informs Investors that Berkeley Lights, In..
BU
09:31aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Berkeley Lights (BLI) Investors wit..
PR
12/09Berkeley Lights to Showcase its Optofluidic Discovery Technology at 2021 Antibody Engin..
GL
12/09Berkeley Lights, Inc. to Showcase its Optofluidic Discovery Technology At 2021 Antibody..
CI
12/02Berkeley Lights Debuts in France as MImAbs Acquires the Beacon® Optofluidic System for ..
AQ
11/17BERKELEY LIGHTS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Berkeley Lights on Be..
BU
11/09INSIDER BUY : Berkeley Lights
MT
11/09Berkeley Lights to Participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
AQ
11/08Morgan Stanley Adjusts Berkeley Lights' Price Target to $36 From $66, Keeps Equal-Weigh..
MT
11/04BERKELEY LIGHTS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERKELEY LIGHTS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 90,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -68,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 250 M 1 250 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,10x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart BERKELEY LIGHTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkeley Lights, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY LIGHTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,53 $
Average target price 56,80 $
Spread / Average Target 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric D. Hobbs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt R. Wood Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gregory T. Lucier Chairman
Keith J. Breinlinger Chief Technology Officer
Michael Jonathan Mortiz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKELEY LIGHTS, INC.-79.28%1 250
ABBOTT LABORATORIES20.90%234 351
MEDTRONIC PLC-4.03%151 680
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.51%69 617
HOYA CORPORATION29.61%59 163
DEXCOM, INC.51.51%54 291