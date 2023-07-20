Berkshire Grey, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BGRY) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Berkshire Grey, Inc. is an intelligent enterprise robotics (IER) company. The Company is engaged in delivering transformative artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled robotic solutions that automate filling e-commerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail and grocery stores, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It also offers other professional services including system maintenance, system operation, and cloud-based monitoring and analytics. The Company has a portfolio of IER, which it offers to its customers, such as intelligence software, automated picking platform, intelligent mobile robotic platform, amplification robotics and automation, intelligent mobile robotic platform, amplification robotics and automation, cloud analytics platform, holistic sensing and perception, wrapping and incorporation of third-party and other legacy systems and more.