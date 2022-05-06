Berkshire Grey and Logistex Partner to Deliver Robotic Automation for Intralogistics Operations in the UK

Established System Integrator Joins Berkshire Grey’s Partner Alliance Programme to Accelerate Adoption of Intelligent Enterprise Robotics for eCommerce, Retail, and 3PL Customers

BEDFORD, Mass.and KETTERING, United Kingdom, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc. (Nasdaq: BGRY), a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, is partnering with Logistex, a leading system integrator and warehouse management system provider, to help companies grow despite the labour shortages and logistics challenges that are straining global supply chains.



This partnership combines proven AI-enabled robotic automation from Berkshire Grey with experienced system design and integration services from Logistex to deliver world-class warehouse robotics to Europe’s premier pure-play eCommerce companies, retailers, and third-party logistics (3PL) providers.

“Berkshire Grey’s robotic solution portfolio is incredibly robust. By addressing some of the most labour-intensive warehouse processes and handling the broadest range of SKUs, their systems can solve operational challenges across our customer base,” said Andy Branch, COO at Logistex. “Logistex has a long history of delivering transformative solutions, and across industries we are seeing more customers ready to leverage intelligent robotic automation. That’s why we’re partnering with Berkshire Grey — to solve real challenges with robotic solutions that deliver value at our customers’ warehouses and facilities today.”

As more companies feel the pressures of eCommerce growth, enhanced consumer expectations, and the evolving labour shortage, Berkshire Grey’s AI-powered robotic solutions fill the gap. The company offers a wide range of robotic automation solutions that can increase fulfilment throughput by up to 3X and improve labour efficiency by up to 70%. Logistex, an established leader in traditional material handling and warehouse management systems, is evolving their innovation portfolio through this partnership to help companies streamline processes, improve employee productivity, and deliver flexible solutions that scale.

“The demand for innovation to address operational challenges plaguing supply chains brought on by new connected consumer buying behaviours for eCommerce and omnichannel purchasing is very strong in the UK, and Berkshire Grey has the solutions the market needs to compete,” said Neil Berry, SVP and General Manager for EMEA at Berkshire Grey. “Partnering with Logistex allows us to deliver a comprehensive robotic automation portfolio to more customers faster, accelerate the adoption of AI and robotics across the UK market, and enable joint customers to rapidly realise the value of robotic automation.”

Berkshire Grey’s Partner Alliance programme works with a select group of strategic partners to provide customers across Retail, eCommerce, 3PL, Grocery and Package Handling industries with scalable robotic solutions developed to improve fulfilment throughput while driving down operational costs. Berkshire Grey solutions deliver faster ROI than other providers in the industry and their partner programme enables them to team up with the best consultants, integrators, technology providers, and material handling leaders to extend its value-added solutions to customers.

About Berkshire Grey



Berkshire Grey, Inc., (Nasdaq: BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfilment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organise, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. To learn more about Berkshire Grey, please visit BerkshireGrey.com and follow Berkshire Grey on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

Berkshire Grey and the Berkshire Grey logo are registered trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

About Logistex



Logistex provides automated materials handling and software (WMS) solutions for warehousing operations. We are specialists in storage and retrieval, order forwarding, picking and sortation systems. As an independent warehouse automation specialist, Logistex integrate products from across the industry without compromise. Our services cover warehouse/materials handling design & implementation, warehouse management software and control systems, equipment refurbishment and maintenance, facilities management and 24/7 hotline support and spares. To learn more about Logistex, please visit Logistex.com and follow Logistex on LinkedIn and Youtube.

