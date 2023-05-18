Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Berkshire Grey, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGRY   US0846561076

BERKSHIRE GREY, INC.

(BGRY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:26:14 2023-05-18 pm EDT
1.387 USD   -0.24%
03:03pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Berkshire Grey, Inc. by SoftBank Group Corp.
PR
05/11Berkshire Grey, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/06Berkshire Grey and HY-Tek Intralogistics Announce Formal Partnership, Showcase Bealls Inc. Success
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Berkshire Grey, Inc. by SoftBank Group Corp.

05/18/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To All Persons or Entities who own Berkshire Grey, Inc. ("Berkshire Grey" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BGRY) common stock:

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of Berkshire Grey by SoftBank Group Corp. ("SoftBank"). On March 24, 2023, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger") with SoftBank, which holds approximately 27.0% of voting power in the Company. As a result of the Merger, Berkshire Grey stockholders are anticipated to receive only $1.40 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Berkshire Grey, well below the 52-week high of $2.87 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to

https://zlk.com/mna2/berkshire-grey-inc-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Berkshire Grey Merger investigation concerns whether the executives and directors of Berkshire Grey have breached their fiduciary duties and harmed stockholders by agreeing to and failing to terminate an inadequate transaction with SoftBank, and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-notifies-investors-of-an-investigation-into-the-fairness-of-the-acquisition-of-berkshire-grey-inc-by-softbank-group-corp-301828823.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BERKSHIRE GREY, INC.
03:03pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the A..
PR
05/11Berkshire Grey, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/06Berkshire Grey and HY-Tek Intralogistics Announce Formal Partnership, Showcase Bealls I..
AQ
04/06Berkshire Grey, Inc. and Hy-Tek Intralogistics Announce Formal Partnership, Showcase Be..
CI
03/29Berkshire Grey Investor Alert By The : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
03/29BERKSHIRE GREY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
03/29Berkshire Grey Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
GL
03/29Berkshire Grey, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/29Berkshire Grey, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/29Berkshire Grey, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERKSHIRE GREY, INC.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer