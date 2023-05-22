Advanced search
MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Berkshire Grey, Inc. by SoftBank Group Corp.

05/22/2023 | 08:01am EDT
NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Berkshire Grey, Inc. ("Berkshire Grey" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BGRY) shareholders who purchased prior to the recent merger announcement:

On March 24, 2023, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger") with SoftBank, which holds approximately 27.0% of voting power in the Company. As a result of the Merger, Berkshire Grey stockholders are anticipated to receive only $1.40 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Berkshire Grey, well below the 52-week high of $2.87 per share.

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong have commenced an investigation concerning whether the executives and directors of Berkshire Grey have breached their fiduciary duties and harmed stockholders by agreeing to and failing to terminate an inadequate transaction with SoftBank, and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

If you are a current BGRY shareholder, contact us for more information by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/berkshire-grey-investigation-form

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merger-investigation-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-notify-investors-of-an-investigation-into-the-fairness-of-the-acquisition-of-berkshire-grey-inc-by-softbank-group-corp-301829216.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2023
