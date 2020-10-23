AmEx issues dismal outlook on business travel spending as profit slumps

In what appears to be a shift in strategy, the New York-based credit card issuer also walked back on its cost-cutting target of nearly $1 billion in 2020 and instead decided to spend heavily to add new card customers.

"We have begun to selectively spend in areas critical to rebuilding growth momentum ... we expect our Q2 through Q4 year-over-year OpEx declines will be somewhat less than the $1 billion we initially discussed back in April, which ... was at the moment of peak uncertainty about the future," Chief Financial Officer Jeff Campbell said in a post-earnings conference call with analysts.

Credit card companies have been hit hard as the pandemic-induced recession forces companies to lay off workers and consumers to stay at home.

Spending on AmEx cards fell 19% to $248.7 billion in the quarter, with travel and entertainment related spending sliding 69% from a year earlier.

"We're all consistent in terms of how we feel about business travel, which is probably not going to (pick up) till late 2021, early 2022," Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri said on the call with analysts.

AmEx, which has tie-ups with large airlines and hotels and whose largest shareholder is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, set aside $665 million in loss provisions during the quarter.

However, that was less than it set aside last quarter, as the outlook for potential defaults improved, with AmEx saying overall spending volumes had shown a "steady recovery" since the lows of mid-April.

Online consumer retail spending was a bright spot for the card issuer during the quarter, clocking a 32% jump over last year.

Non-travel and entertainment spending, which includes online and offline retail spending, inched up 1% from a year ago after adjusting for cross-currency fluctuations.

Quarterly profit fell 40% to $1.07 billion, or $1.30 per share, missing analysts' average estimate of $1.35 per share, according to Refinitiv data, hurt mainly by higher-than-expected expenses.

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, fell 20% to $8.8 billion, but came in ahead of muted expectations.

AmEx shares, which have lost about 16% of their value so far this year, closed down nearly 4% on Friday.

