Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Berkshire Hathaway Inc.    BRK.A

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AmEx issues dismal outlook on business travel spending as profit slumps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 11:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An office building with American Express logo is seen in Sydney

(Reuters) - American Express Co on Friday warned that business travel spending would not pick up before early 2022 after reporting underwhelming third-quarter profit due to weak spending on travel and entertainment by its card users.

In what appears to be a shift in strategy, the New York-based credit card issuer also walked back on its cost-cutting target of nearly $1 billion in 2020 and instead decided to spend heavily to add new card customers.

"We have begun to selectively spend in areas critical to rebuilding growth momentum ... we expect our Q2 through Q4 year-over-year OpEx declines will be somewhat less than the $1 billion we initially discussed back in April, which ... was at the moment of peak uncertainty about the future," Chief Financial Officer Jeff Campbell said in a post-earnings conference call with analysts.

Credit card companies have been hit hard as the pandemic-induced recession forces companies to lay off workers and consumers to stay at home.

Spending on AmEx cards fell 19% to $248.7 billion in the quarter, with travel and entertainment related spending sliding 69% from a year earlier.

"We're all consistent in terms of how we feel about business travel, which is probably not going to (pick up) till late 2021, early 2022," Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri said on the call with analysts.

AmEx, which has tie-ups with large airlines and hotels and whose largest shareholder is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, set aside $665 million in loss provisions during the quarter.

However, that was less than it set aside last quarter, as the outlook for potential defaults improved, with AmEx saying overall spending volumes had shown a "steady recovery" since the lows of mid-April.

Online consumer retail spending was a bright spot for the card issuer during the quarter, clocking a 32% jump over last year.

Non-travel and entertainment spending, which includes online and offline retail spending, inched up 1% from a year ago after adjusting for cross-currency fluctuations.

Quarterly profit fell 40% to $1.07 billion, or $1.30 per share, missing analysts' average estimate of $1.35 per share, according to Refinitiv data, hurt mainly by higher-than-expected expenses.

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, fell 20% to $8.8 billion, but came in ahead of muted expectations.

AmEx shares, which have lost about 16% of their value so far this year, closed down nearly 4% on Friday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Writing by Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Arun Koyyur amd Daniel Wallis)

By Niket Nishant


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
04:41aAmEx issues dismal outlook on business travel spending as profit slumps
RE
10/21North American Rail Traffic Rose 2.6% in Week Ended Oct. 17
DJ
10/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/20Berkshire to Pay $4.1 Million to Settle Allegations of Violating U.S. Sanctio..
DJ
10/20BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : to Pay $4.1 Million to Settle Allegations of Violating U.S...
DJ
10/20Berkshire Hathaway to pay $4.14 million to settle Iran sanctions violations c..
RE
10/16ANALYSIS : Unloved value stocks seen as cautious bet as election nears
RE
10/15BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : NetJets Expands Global Sustainability Program
DJ
10/14North American Rail Traffic Rose 1.8% in Week Ended Oct. 10
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 240 B - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 24 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 508 B 508 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 391 500
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 355 000,00 $
Last Close Price 319 344,42 $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warren Edward Buffett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Thomas Munger Vice Chairman
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Walter Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-5.96%505 216
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.08%124 110
SIEMENS AG-6.45%102 472
3M COMPANY-3.24%98 332
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-30.82%67 575
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.12.30%63 776
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group