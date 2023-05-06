Advanced search
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
News
Summary
BRK.A
US0846701086
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
(BRK.A)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:01:44 2023-05-05 pm EDT
491840.00
USD
+0.47%
08:37a
Berkshire Hathaway Aggregate Says Fair Value Of Equity Investments In Chevron As Of Mar 31, 2023 Was $21.6 Billion Versus $30 Billion As Of Dec 31, 2022
RE
08:37a
Berkshire hathaway inc- aggregate fair value of equity investmen…
RE
08:24a
Buffett's Berkshire posts $35.5 billion profit, buys back more stock
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC Q1 SHR VIEW $5522.20 -- REFINITIV IBES DA…
05/06/2023 | 08:05am EDT
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC Q1 SHR VIEW $5522.20 -- REFINITIV IBES DATA
© Reuters 2023
All news about BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
08:37a
Berkshire Hathaway Aggregate Says Fair Value Of Equity Investments In Chevron As Of Mar..
RE
08:37a
Berkshire hathaway inc- aggregate fair value of equity investmen…
RE
08:24a
Buffett's Berkshire posts $35.5 billion profit, buys back more stock
RE
08:19a
Berkshire Hathaway Reports Qtrly Net Earnings Per Average Equivalent Class A Share Of $..
RE
08:19a
Berkshire hathaway inc ended q1 with $130.6 bln of cash and equi…
RE
08:19a
Berkshire hathaway inc - bought $2.87 billion of equity securiti…
RE
08:10a
Berkshire hathaway - the consequences of the covid-19 pandemic c…
RE
08:09a
Berkshire hathaway - changes in exchange rates produced pre-tax…
RE
08:07a
Berkshire hathaway - about 77% of aggregate fair value of equity…
RE
08:05a
Berkshire hathaway inc q1 shr view $5522.20 -- refinitiv ibes da…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
02/27
UBS Adjusts Berkshire Hathaway's Price Target to $371 From $362, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/27
UBS Adjusts Berkshire Hathaway Price Target to $556,612 From $542,568, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
02/27
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on Berkshire Hathaway to $480,000 From $50..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
372 B
-
-
Net income 2023
13 616 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
22,0x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
711 B
711 B
-
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,88x
Nbr of Employees
383 000
Free-Float
72,7%
More Financials
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
491 840,00 $
Average target price
552 204,00 $
Spread / Average Target
12,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren Edward Buffett
Director
Marc D. Hamburg
Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Charlotte M. Guyman
Independent Director
Stephen B. Burke
Independent Director
Susan Lynne Decker
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
4.44%
710 760
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
-7.41%
132 035
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
53.99%
109 157
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
4.54%
70 203
3M COMPANY
-13.82%
57 015
HITACHI, LTD.
15.60%
53 764
More Results
