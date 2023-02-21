Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRK.A   US0846701086

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08:09 2023-02-21 am EST
459239.93 USD   -1.74%
11:01aBerkshire Hathaway : Annual Report Release Information
PU
02/17Spain court OKs extradition of alleged Biden-hacker
RE
02/17White House defends response to Ohio train derailment; Senate to probe safety
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berkshire Hathaway : Annual Report Release Information

02/21/2023 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 21, 2023

OMAHA, NE-Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s 2022 Annual Report to the shareholders will be posted on the Internet on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m. eastern time where it can be accessed at www.berkshirehathaway.com. Concurrent with the posting of the Annual Report, Berkshire will also issue an earnings release.

The Annual Report will include Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders as well as information about Berkshire's financial position and results of operations. The Annual Report will also include information regarding Berkshire's Shareholders Meeting to be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 and related events.

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

- END -

Contact

Marc D. Hamburg 402-346-1400

Disclaimer

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 16:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
11:01aBerkshire Hathaway : Annual Report Release Information
PU
02/17Spain court OKs extradition of alleged Biden-hacker
RE
02/17White House defends response to Ohio train derailment; Senate to probe safety
RE
02/17Berkshire Hathaway Trims Stake in TSMC
MT
02/16Avé, Warren, morituri te salutant
MS
02/15TSMC out of favor with slew of funds alongside Berkshire, filings show
RE
02/15Investors' Appetite for Equities Rises After Retail Sales Data
MT
02/15Charlie Munger downplays risk of Taiwan invasion, says crypto fans are 'idiots'
RE
02/15Equities Rise Despite Strong Retail Sales Report
MT
02/15S&P 500 ends higher after strong retail sales data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 302 B - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 680 B 680 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 372 000
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 467 373,00 $
Average target price 532 522,67 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren Edward Buffett Director
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Charlotte M. Guyman Independent Director
Stephen B. Burke Independent Director
Susan Lynne Decker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-0.29%680 263
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.01%134 577
SIEMENS AG11.59%122 528
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY27.57%90 454
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.9.10%73 320
3M COMPANY-5.78%62 201