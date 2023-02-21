Berkshire Hathaway : Annual Report Release Information

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 21, 2023

OMAHA, NE-Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s 2022 Annual Report to the shareholders will be posted on the Internet on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m. eastern time where it can be accessed at www.berkshirehathaway.com. Concurrent with the posting of the Annual Report, Berkshire will also issue an earnings release.

The Annual Report will include Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders as well as information about Berkshire's financial position and results of operations. The Annual Report will also include information regarding Berkshire's Shareholders Meeting to be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 and related events.

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

- END -

Contact

Marc D. Hamburg 402-346-1400