Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRK.A   US0846701086

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/29 04:04:04 pm EDT
484340.00 USD   -2.94%
08:39aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire says operating profit nearly unchanged
RE
08:37aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : First Quarter Earnings 2022
PU
04/29Thousands likely at Buffett's meeting but not all are happy
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berkshire Hathaway : First Quarter Earnings 2022

04/30/2022 | 08:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 30, 2022

Omaha, NE (BRK.A; BRK.B) -

Berkshire's operating results for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Earnings of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021 are summarized below. Earnings are stated on an after-tax basis. (Dollar amounts are in millions, except for per share amounts).

First Quarter 2022 2021

Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders ........................................ Net earnings includes:

  • $ 5,460

  • $ 11,711

    Investment and derivative gains (losses) ....................................................

    Operating earnings ......................................................................................

    (1,580) 4,693 7,040 7,018

    Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders ........................................

    Net earnings per average equivalent Class A Share ......................................... Net earnings per average equivalent Class B Share * ......................................

    $ $ $

    5,460 3,702 2.47

  • $ 11,711

  • $ 7,638

  • $ 5.09

Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding .................................................... Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding ....................................................

1,474,703 2,212,054,009

1,533,284 2,299,925,502

* Per share amounts are 1/1,500th of those shown for Class A.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") require that we include the changes in unrealized gains/losses of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains/losses in our earnings statements. In the table above, investment gains (losses) include losses of approximately $771 million in the first quarter of 2022 and gains of approximately $2.8 billion in the first quarter of 2021 due to changes during the first quarters of 2022 and 2021 in the amount of unrealized gains that existed in our equity security investment holdings. Investment gains (losses) also include after-tax realized losses on sales of investments of $612 million in the first quarter of 2022 and after-tax realized gains on sales of investments of $1,414 million in the first quarter of 2021.

The amount of investment gains (losses) in any given quarter is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules.

An analysis of Berkshire's operating earnings follows (dollar amounts are in millions).

First Quarter 2022 2021

Insurance-underwriting .................................................................................

$

47

$ 764

Insurance-investment income .......................................................................

1,170

1,208

Railroad ........................................................................................................

1,371

1,251

Utilities and energy ......................................................................................

750

703

Manufacturing, service and retailing businesses ..........................................

3,025

2,619

Other .............................................................................................................

677

473

Operating earnings .......................................................................................

$7,018

$ 7,040

Approximately $3.2 billion was used to purchase shares of Class A and Class B common stock during the first quarter of 2022. On March 31, 2022, there were 1,470,875 Class A equivalent shares outstanding.

At March 31, 2022, insurance float (the net liabilities we assume under insurance contracts) was approximately $148 billion, an increase of approximately $1 billion since yearend 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures in accordance with Regulation G are included herein.

Berkshire presents its results in the way it believes will be most meaningful and useful, as well as most transparent, to the investing public and others who use Berkshire's financial information. That presentation includes the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to the GAAP presentations of net earnings, Berkshire shows operating earnings defined as net earnings exclusive of investment and derivative gains/losses and impairments of goodwill and intangible assets.

Although the investment of insurance and reinsurance premiums to generate investment income and investment gains or losses is an integral part of Berkshire's operations, the generation of investment gains or losses is independent of the insurance underwriting process. Moreover, as previously described, under applicable GAAP accounting requirements, we are now required to include the changes in unrealized gains/losses of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains/losses in our periodic earnings statements. In sum, investment gains/losses for any particular period are not indicative of quarterly business performance.

About Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guaranties of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those forecasted.

- END -

Contact

Marc D. Hamburg 402-346-1400

Disclaimer

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 12:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
08:39aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire says operating profit nearly unchanged
RE
08:37aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : First Quarter Earnings 2022
PU
04/29Thousands likely at Buffett's meeting but not all are happy
AQ
04/29AltaLink's $1.2 million gift a generational investment in the health and safety of West..
AQ
04/28Labor issues, idle trains leave U.S. grain and food stranded -shippers
RE
04/25WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett to host final charity lunch for San Francisco nonprofit
RE
04/22Tru simulation + training's full-flight simulator for the cessna skycourier receives fa..
AQ
04/20Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder California Public Employees Retirement System In Favor o..
MT
04/20SEC Charges Senior Executive of Brazilian Company with Fraud
AQ
04/19WARREN BUFFETT : CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 293 B - -
Net income 2022 11 205 M - -
Net cash 2022 6 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 62,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 713 B 713 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 372 000
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 484 340,00 $
Average target price 553 469,33 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren Edward Buffett Director
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Charlotte M. Guyman Independent Director
Stephen B. Burke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.7.47%713 407
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.19%132 648
SIEMENS AG-22.86%99 269
3M COMPANY-18.81%82 070
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-21.09%82 055
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-20.13%61 681