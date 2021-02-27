Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Berkshire Hathaway Inc.    BRK.A

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berkshire Hathaway : Fourth Quarter Earnings 2020

02/27/2021 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 27, 2021

Omaha, NE (BRK.A; BRK.B) -

Berkshire's operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 and 2019 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 2020 Annual Report, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Earnings of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 and 2019 are summarized below. Earnings are stated on an after-tax basis. (Dollar amounts are in millions, except for per share amounts).

Fourth Quarter Full Year 2020 2019 2020 2019

Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders .............................

$35,835

$29,159

$42,521

$81,417

Net earnings (loss) includes:

Investment and derivative gains/losses -

Investments (1) ...............................................................................

$30,446

$24,527

$31,717

$56,272

Derivatives ....................................................................................

380

212

(126)

1,173

30,826

24,739

31,591

57,445

Impairment of intangible assets (2) ...................................................

(12)

-

(10,992)

-

Operating earnings ...........................................................................

5,021

4,420

21,922

23,972

Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders .............................

$35,835

$29,159

$42,521

$81,417

Net earnings per average equivalent Class A Share ...............................

$ 23,015

$ 17,909

$ 26,668

$ 49,828

Net earnings per average equivalent Class B Share ...............................

$ 15.34

$ 11.94

$ 17.78

$ 33.22

Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding ....................................

1,557,026

1,628,138

1,594,469

1,633,946

Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding ..................................... 2,335,539,124 2,442,207,505 2,391,703,454 2,450,919,020

Note: Per share amounts for the Class B shares are 1/1,500th of those shown for the Class A.

(1) Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") require that we include the changes in unrealized gains/losses of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains/losses in our earnings statements. In the table above, investment gains/losses in 2020 include gains of $24.5 billion in the fourth quarter and $26.8 billion in the full year and in 2019 include gains of $23.6 billion in the fourth quarter and $53.7 billion for the full year due to changes during the fourth quarter and the full year in the unrealized gains that existed in our equity security investment holdings. Investment gains/losses in 2020 also include after-tax realized gains on sales of investments of $4.4 billion during the fourth quarter and $4.9 million during the full year. In 2019, investment gains/losses include after-tax realized gains of $1.0 billion during the fourth quarter and $2.6 billion during the full year.

The amount of investment gains/losses in any given quarter is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules.

(2) Impairments of intangible assets in 2020 include charges of $9.8 billion recorded in the second quarter attributable to impairments of goodwill and certain identifiable intangible assets that were recorded in connection with Berkshire's acquisition of Precision Castparts Corp. in 2016. After-tax impairments of intangible assets in 2019 were $435 million and are included in operating earnings.

An analysis of Berkshire's operating earnings follows (dollar amounts are in millions).

Fourth Quarter 2020 2019

Full Year 2020 2019

Insurance-underwriting ...............................................

$ (299)

$ (857)

$

657

$

325

Insurance-investment income .....................................

1,270

1,443

5,039

5,530

Railroad, utilities and energy ......................................

1,995

1,874

8,252

8,321

Other businesses .........................................................

2,467

2,230

8,300

9,372

Other ...........................................................................

(412)

(270)

(326)

424

Operating earnings ......................................................

$5,021

$4,420

$21,922

$23,972

Approximately $9 billion was used to purchase shares during the fourth quarter bringing the total for the year to approximately $25 billion. On December 31, 2020, there were 1,543,960 Class A equivalent shares outstanding. Insurance float (the net liabilities we assume under insurance contracts) was approximately $138 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $9 billion since yearend 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures in accordance with Regulation G are included herein.

Berkshire presents its results in the way it believes will be most meaningful and useful, as well as most transparent, to the investing public and others who use Berkshire's financial information. That presentation includes the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to the GAAP presentations of net earnings, Berkshire shows operating earnings defined as net earnings exclusive of investment and derivative gains/losses and impairments of goodwill and intangible assets.

Although the investment of insurance and reinsurance premiums to generate investment income and investment gains or losses is an integral part of Berkshire's operations, the generation of investment gains or losses is independent of the insurance underwriting process. Moreover, as previously described, under applicable GAAP accounting requirements, we are now required to include the changes in unrealized gains/losses of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains/losses in our periodic earnings statements. In sum, investment gains/losses for any particular period are not indicative of quarterly business performance.

About Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guaranties of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those forecasted.

- END -

Contact

Marc D. Hamburg 402-346-1400

Disclaimer

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. published this content on 27 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2021 13:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
08:09aAPPLE : Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains
RE
08:08aWarren buffett says he paid too much when his conglomereate berkshire hathawa..
RE
08:02aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : 2020 Annual*
PU
08:02aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Fourth Quarter Earnings 2020
PU
02/26WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Annual Letter Is About to Land
DJ
02/25GameStop jumps nearly 19%; 'meme stocks' fade after another wild ride
RE
02/25GameStop jumps nearly 19%; 'meme stocks' fade after another wild ride
RE
02/24GAMESTOP : Buffett's right-hand man says US stock market is overvalued
AQ
02/24Charlie Munger warns of market 'frenzy'; frowns on gambling mentality, bitcoi..
RE
02/24DAILY JOURNAL : Charlie Munger warns of market 'frenzy'; frowns on gambling ment..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 245 B - -
Net income 2020 18 553 M - -
Net cash 2020 13 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 566 B 566 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 391 500
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 395 666,67 $
Last Close Price 364 580,01 $
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,53%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Warren Edward Buffett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Walter Scott Independent Director
Charlotte M. Guyman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.82%566 407
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.87%140 735
SIEMENS AG8.90%123 742
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY16.11%109 950
3M COMPANY0.15%101 377
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-0.83%64 023
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ