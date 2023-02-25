Berkshire Hathaway : Fourth Quarter Earnings 2022

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

NEWS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 25, 2023

Omaha, NE (BRK.A; BRK.B) -

Berkshire's operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 2022 Annual Report, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Earnings (losses) of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 and 2021 are summarized below. Earnings (losses) are stated on an after-tax basis. (Dollar amounts are in millions, except for per share amounts).

Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Berkshire shareholders $ 18,164 $ 39,646 $ (22,819) $ 89,795 Net earnings (loss) includes: Investment and derivative gains (losses) 11,455 32,361 (53,612) 62,340 Operating earnings 6,709 7,285 30,793 27,455 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Berkshire shareholders $ 18,164 $ 39,646 $ (22,819) $ 89,795 Net earnings (loss) per average equivalent Class A Share $ 12,412 $ 26,690 $ (15,535) $ 59,460 Net earnings (loss) per average equivalent Class B Share $ 8.27 $ 17.79 $ (10.36) $ 39.64 Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding 1,463,422 1,485,452 1,468,876 1,510,180 Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding 2,195,133,576 2,228,178,320 2,203,313,642 2,265,269,867

Note: Per share amounts for the Class B shares are 1/1,500th of those shown for the Class A.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") require that we include the changes in unrealized gains/losses of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains/losses in our earnings statements. In the table above, investment gains (losses) in 2022 include gains of $10.1 billion in the fourth quarter and losses of $53.8 billion in the full year and in 2021 include gains of $31.7 billion in the fourth quarter and $58.6 billion in the full year due to changes during the fourth quarter and the full year in the unrealized gains that existed in our equity security investment holdings. Investment gains (losses) in 2022 also include after-taxrealized gains on sales of investments of $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter and $54 million in the full year and in 2021 include after-taxrealized gains on sales of investments of $535 million in the fourth quarter and $2.9 billion in the full year.

The amount of investment gains/losses in any given quarter is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings (losses) per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules.