  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRK.A   US0846701086

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
  Report
Berkshire Hathaway Gets NYSE Noncompliance Notice Due to Board Composition

02/18/2022 | 05:48pm EST
By Maria Armental

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. fell out of compliance with New York Stock Exchange's rules when a long-time board member resigned, leaving the board of Warren Buffett's conglomerate with less than a majority of independent directors.

Mr. Buffett said Monday that Tom Murphy, a friend and business mentor who built a media empire that became Capital Cities/ABC, had called him and said that recovering from a recent bout with Covid-19 convinced him that he would feel more comfortable stepping down.

At the time, Mr. Buffett didn't address the board vacancy created by Mr. Murphy's resignation. In a securities filing on Friday, the company indicated the board intends to appoint a new independent director "as soon as practicable."


Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1747ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 273 B - -
Net income 2021 16 287 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 963 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 700 B 700 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 360 000
Free-Float 73,9%
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 470 655,00 $
Average target price 513 431,33 $
Spread / Average Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren Edward Buffett Director
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Walter Scott Independent Director
Charlotte M. Guyman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.44%700 482
SIEMENS AG-8.63%127 116
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.47%126 595
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY4.22%113 162
3M COMPANY-16.32%84 888
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-12.01%67 955