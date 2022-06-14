Berkshire Hathaway : News Release

Today, Warren E. Buffett has converted 9,608 A shares into 14,412,000 B shares in order to donate 14,414,136 shares of Berkshire Hathaway "B" stock to five foundations: 11,003,166 to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, 1,100,316 shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and 770,218 shares to each of the Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation. The donations have been delivered today.

Mr. Buffett's ownership of Berkshire now consists of 229,016 A shares and 276 B shares.

About Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

- END -

Contact

Marc D. Hamburg 402-346-1400