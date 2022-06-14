Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRK.A   US0846701086

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01 2022-06-14 pm EDT
415500.00 USD   -1.94%
05:23pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : News Release
PU
05:12pWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett to donate $4 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares
RE
06/13WARREN BUFFETT : Last Warren Buffett lunch auction fetches $2.35 million early bid
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berkshire Hathaway : News Release

06/14/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Omaha, NE (BRK.A; BRK.B) -

June 14, 2022

Today, Warren E. Buffett has converted 9,608 A shares into 14,412,000 B shares in order to donate 14,414,136 shares of Berkshire Hathaway "B" stock to five foundations: 11,003,166 to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, 1,100,316 shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and 770,218 shares to each of the Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation. The donations have been delivered today.

Mr. Buffett's ownership of Berkshire now consists of 229,016 A shares and 276 B shares.

About Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

- END -

Contact

Marc D. Hamburg 402-346-1400

Disclaimer

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 21:22:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
05:23pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : News Release
PU
05:12pWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett to donate $4 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares
RE
06/13WARREN BUFFETT : Last Warren Buffett lunch auction fetches $2.35 million early bid
RE
06/13AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National Reinsurance Corporation of the Philippines
AQ
06/10What are stock splits good for?
06/09Alleghany Shareholders Approve Berkshire Hathaway's $848.02/Share Acquisition
MT
06/08SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; GameStop, Target Poised to Fal..
MT
06/08Tesla Said to Buy Batteries From Warren Buffett-Backed BYD 'Very Soon'
MT
06/07BYD Executive Says Company to Supply Batteries to Tesla
DJ
06/07Kraft Heinz sees Latin America becoming its No. 2 market
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 293 B - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 43 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 622 B 622 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 372 000
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 423 700,00 $
Average target price 556 696,67 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren Edward Buffett Director
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Charlotte M. Guyman Independent Director
Stephen B. Burke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-2.41%622 044
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.55%125 541
SIEMENS AG-26.91%92 884
3M COMPANY-23.23%77 603
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-24.60%74 537
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-23.57%58 744