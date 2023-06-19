Berkshire Hathaway : News Release

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 19, 2023

Omaha, NE (BRK.A; BRK.B) -

Berkshire Hathaway increases its passive stakes in each of five leading Japanese trading companies

Following the close of the markets in Japan today, Berkshire Hathaway's wholly-owned subsidiary, National Indemnity Company, will notify Japan's Kanto Local Finance Bureau that it has increased its ownership interest in five of the leading Japanese trading companies.

The companies, listed alphabetically, are Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo. Presently these are the only publicly traded investments that Berkshire owns in Japan. Their aggregate value considerably exceeds that of Berkshire-held public stocks in any other country outside of the United States.

Excluding shares of treasury stock, Berkshire Hathaway's ownership interest in each of the five companies now averages more than 8½%. This reporting of ownership interest is consistent with how Berkshire Hathaway reports its ownership interest in U.S. based publicly traded companies.

Berkshire Hathaway's intention continues to be to hold its Japanese investments for the long term. Depending on price, Berkshire Hathaway may increase its holdings up to a maximum of 9.9% in any of the five investments. However, Warren E. Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has pledged that the company will make purchases only up to an ownership of 9.9% in any of the five investments. The company will make no purchases beyond that point unless given specific approval by the investee's board of directors.

Earlier this year Mr. Buffett and Gregory E. Abel, Berkshire's Vice Chairman-Non Insurance operations traveled to Japan and met with the CEOs of each of the five companies. Mr. Buffett and Mr. Abel continue to be delighted with the investments and hope, eventually, to own 9.9% of each of the five companies.

About Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guaranties of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those forecasted.

- END -

Contact

Marc D. Hamburg 402-346-1400