Berkshire Hathaway : Omaha, NE (BRK.A; BRK.B) - Form 8-K

Berkshire's operating results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com . The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Earnings (losses) of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 and 2021 are summarized below. Earnings (losses) are stated on an after-tax basis. (Dollar amounts are in millions, except for per share amounts).

Third Quarter First Nine Months 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (losses) attributable to Berkshire shareholders $ (2,688 ) $ 10,344 $ (40,983 ) $ 50,149 Net earnings (losses) includes: Investment and derivative gains/losses (10,449 ) 3,878 (65,067 ) 29,979 Operating earnings 7,761 6,466 24,084 20,170 Net earnings (losses) attributable to Berkshire shareholders $ (2,688 ) $ 10,344 $ (40,983 ) $ 50,149 Net earnings (losses) per average equivalent Class A Share $ (1,832 ) $ 6,882 $ (27,866 ) $ 33,025 Net earnings (losses) per average equivalent Class B Share $ (1.22 ) $ 4.59 $ (18.58 ) $ 22.02 Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding 1,466,946 1,503,013 1,470,714 1,518,513 Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding 2,200,419,462 2,254,518,838 2,206,070,294 2,277,769,582

Note: Per share amounts for the Class B shares are 1/1,500th of those shown for the Class A.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") require that we include the changes in unrealized gains/losses of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains/losses in our earnings statements. In the table above, investment gains (losses) in 2022 include losses of $10.1 billion in the third quarter and $63.9 billion in the first nine months and in 2021 include gains of $3.1 billion in the third quarter and $26.9 billion in the first nine months due to changes during the third quarter and the first nine months in the unrealized gains that existed in our equity security investment holdings. Investment gains (losses) in 2022 also include after-taxrealized losses on sales of investments of $378 million in the third quarter and $946 million in the first nine months and in 2021 include after-taxrealized gains on sales of investments of $757 million in the third quarter and $2.4 billion in the first nine months.

The amount of investment gains/losses in any given quarter is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings (losses) per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules.