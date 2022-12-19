Advanced search
Berkshire Hathaway : Omaha, NE (BRK.A; BRK.B) - Form 8-K

12/19/2022 | 01:40pm EST
Omaha, NE (BRK.A; BRK.B) -

Thomas S. Murphy, Jr. has been elected to the Board of Directors of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Mr. Murphy co-founded Crestview Partners in 2004. Crestview is a private equity firm based in New York City. Prior to starting Crestview, Mr. Murphy was a Partner at Goldman, Sachs & Co. Additionally, Mr. Murphy serves on the boards of New York University, NYU - Langone Health and The Inner-City Scholarship Fund.

About Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

- END -

Contact

Marc D. Hamburg

402-346-1400

Attachments

Disclaimer

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 16:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
