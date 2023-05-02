Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRK.A   US0846701086

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:46 2023-05-01 pm EDT
503400.00 USD   +0.10%
06:11aMitsui & Co. to Keep Pursuing Natural-Gas Project in Russia
DJ
06:06aBerkshire Hathaway : Omaha, NE (BRK.A; BRK.B) - Form 8-K
PU
04:13aJapan's Mitsui and Sojitz warn of lower profits after record FY22/23 results
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berkshire Hathaway : Omaha, NE (BRK.A; BRK.B) - Form 8-K

05/02/2023 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Omaha, NE (BRK.A; BRK.B) -

On December 14, 2007, an indirect subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. acquired the equity of Whittaker, Clark & Daniels, Inc., Brilliant National Services, Inc., L.A. Terminals, Inc., and Soco West, Inc. These companies had ceased their operations in 2004 and sold all their operating assets prior to the acquisition, though they continued to face liabilities arising from asbestos, talc and environmental claims. No Berkshire company ever operated, or had any involvement in, the manufacturing and chemical operations that gave rise to the companies' liabilities, and no Berkshire insurer issued it any insurance in connection with the acquisition. On April 26, 2023, these companies filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of bankruptcy code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

About Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

- END -

Contact

Marc D. Hamburg

402-346-1400

Attachments

Disclaimer

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 10:05:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
06:11aMitsui & Co. to Keep Pursuing Natural-Gas Project in Russia
DJ
06:06aBerkshire Hathaway : Omaha, NE (BRK.A; BRK.B) - Form 8-K
PU
04:13aJapan's Mitsui and Sojitz warn of lower profits after record FY22/23 results
RE
03:37aBerkshire Hathaway's Fechheimer Brothers Gets Up to $9.2 Million Modification to US Def..
MT
05/01India, Japan offer investors great opportunities- market expert
RE
04/29Energizer, Walmart are sued for conspiring to raise battery prices
RE
04/28S&P 500 Posts 0.9% Weekly Gain, Led by Communication Services, Tech Amid Earnings Beats..
MT
04/28North American Morning Briefing: Amazon Cloud Worries We..
DJ
04/27ETF Overview: Value, Nasdaq-100, Low Volatility
MS
04/27Talc supplier Whittaker Clark & Daniels files for bankruptcy
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 372 B - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 726 B 726 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 503 400,00 $
Average target price 552 204,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren Edward Buffett Director
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Charlotte M. Guyman Independent Director
Stephen B. Burke Independent Director
Susan Lynne Decker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.7.29%725 749
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.45%132 980
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY55.44%107 774
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.11.58%73 748
3M COMPANY-11.73%58 599
HITACHI, LTD.16.28%51 555
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer