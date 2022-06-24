Berkshire Hathaway On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) is currently at $277.65, up $10.13 or 3.79%
--Would be highest close since June 15, 2022, when it closed at $278.93
--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 6.06%
--Snaps a two day losing streak
--Down 12.13% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Feb. 2009, when it fell 14.22%
--Down 7.14% year-to-date
--Down 22.78% from its all-time closing high of $359.57 on March 28, 2022
--Down 0.26% from 52 weeks ago (June 25, 2021), when it closed at $278.38
--Up 3.79% from its 52-week closing low of $267.52 on June 23, 2022
--Traded as high as $279.67; highest intraday level since June 15, 2022, when it hit $282.50
--Up 4.54% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.84%
All data as of 3:33:44 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-24-22 1551ET