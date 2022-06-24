Berkshire Hathaway On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) is currently at $277.65, up $10.13 or 3.79%

--Would be highest close since June 15, 2022, when it closed at $278.93

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 6.06%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 12.13% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Feb. 2009, when it fell 14.22%

--Down 7.14% year-to-date

--Down 22.78% from its all-time closing high of $359.57 on March 28, 2022

--Down 0.26% from 52 weeks ago (June 25, 2021), when it closed at $278.38

--Down 22.78% from its 52-week closing high of $359.57 on March 28, 2022

--Up 3.79% from its 52-week closing low of $267.52 on June 23, 2022

--Traded as high as $279.67; highest intraday level since June 15, 2022, when it hit $282.50

--Up 4.54% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.84%

All data as of 3:33:44 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1551ET