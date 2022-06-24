Log in
    BRK.A   US0846701086

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-06-24 pm EDT
417401.44 USD   +3.75%
03:52pBerkshire Hathaway On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/23SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Sink Again with Drop in Commodity Prices
MT
06/23SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Weighing on Broader Thursday Markets
MT
Berkshire Hathaway On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

06/24/2022 | 03:52pm EDT
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) is currently at $277.65, up $10.13 or 3.79%


--Would be highest close since June 15, 2022, when it closed at $278.93

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 6.06%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 12.13% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Feb. 2009, when it fell 14.22%

--Down 7.14% year-to-date

--Down 22.78% from its all-time closing high of $359.57 on March 28, 2022

--Down 0.26% from 52 weeks ago (June 25, 2021), when it closed at $278.38

--Down 22.78% from its 52-week closing high of $359.57 on March 28, 2022

--Up 3.79% from its 52-week closing low of $267.52 on June 23, 2022

--Traded as high as $279.67; highest intraday level since June 15, 2022, when it hit $282.50

--Up 4.54% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.84%


All data as of 3:33:44 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1551ET

Analyst Recommendations on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 293 B - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 591 B 591 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 372 000
Free-Float 73,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 402 300,00 $
Average target price 556 696,67 $
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren Edward Buffett Director
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Charlotte M. Guyman Independent Director
Stephen B. Burke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-9.99%595 823
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.28%120 987
SIEMENS AG-34.99%85 146
3M COMPANY-26.73%74 205
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-31.68%71 037
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-27.03%56 490