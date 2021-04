--Berkshire Hathaway Inc. plans to issue yen-denominated bonds in a bid to raise hundreds of billions of yen, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported Monday without citing sources.

--Berkshire Hathaway plans to sell 5-year, 10-year, 15-year and 20-year debt, the Nikkei report said.

Full story: s.nikkei.com/3rLw8rX (Japanese)

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-21 0138ET