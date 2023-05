Berkshire Hathaway Reports Qtrly Net Earnings Per Average Equivalent Class A Share Of $24,377

May 6 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* QTRLY NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BERKSHIRE SHAREHOLDERS $35,504 MILLION VERSUS YEAR-EARLIER $5,580 MILLION EARNINGS

* QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS $8,065 MILLION VERSUS YEAR-EARLIER $7,160 MILLION

* QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER AVERAGE EQUIVALENT CLASS A SHARE $24,377

* Q1 NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS AND DERIVATIVES $27,439 MILLION VERSUS $1,580 MILLION LOSS YEAR EARLIER

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - AT MARCH 31, 2023, INSURANCE FLOAT WAS APPROXIMATELY $165 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BILLION SINCE YEAR END 2022

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - APPROXIMATELY $4.4 BILLION WAS USED TO PURCHASE SHARES OF CLASS A AND CLASS B COMMON STOCK DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - ON MARCH 31, 2023, THERE WERE 1,450,152 CLASS A EQUIVALENT SHARES OUTSTANDING

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5522.20 -- REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - ABOUT 77% OF AGGREGATE FAIR VALUE OF EQUITY INVESTMENTS CONCENTRATED IN AMERICAN EXPRESS, APPLE, BOFA, CHEVRON, COCA-COLA AS OF MAR 31

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - CHANGES IN EXCHANGE RATES PRODUCED PRE-TAX LOSSES OF $26 MILLION IN Q1 2023 AND PRE-TAX GAINS OF $716 MILLION IN Q1 2022

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUE TO AFFECT CO'S OPERATING BUSINESSES

* BERKSHIRE-GEOPOLITICAL CONFLICTS,SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS,GOVERNMENT ACTIONS TO SLOW INFLATION IN RECENT YEARS PRODUCED EFFECTS ON OPERATING BUSINESSES

* BOUGHT $2.87 BILLION OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND SOLD $13.28 BILLION OF EQUITY SECURITIES IN Q1

* ENDED Q1 WITH $130.6 BILLION OF CASH AND EQUIVALENTS Further company coverage: