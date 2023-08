Today at 08:24 am

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

* QTRLY NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BERKSHIRE SHAREHOLDERS $35,912 MILLION VERSUS YEAR-EARLIER $43,621 MILLION LOSS

* QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS $10,043 MILLION VERSUS YEAR-EARLIER $9,417 MILLION

* QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER AVERAGE EQUIVALENT CLASS A SHARE $24,775

* Q2 NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS AND DERIVATIVES $25,869 MILLION VERSUS YEAR-EARLIER $53,038 MILLION LOSS

* AT JUNE 30, 2023, INSURANCE FLOAT (THE NET LIABILITIES WE ASSUME UNDER INSURANCE CONTRACTS) WAS APPROXIMATELY $166 BILLION

* APPROXIMATELY $1.4 BILLION WAS USED TO REPURCHASE BERKSHIRE SHARES DURING THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023

* ON JUNE 30, 2023, THERE WERE 1,447,541 CLASS A EQUIVALENT SHARES OUTSTANDING

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY-ABOUT 78% OF AGGREGATE FAIR VALUE OF EQUITY INVESTMENTS CONCENTRATED IN AMEX, APPLE, BOFA, CHEVRON, COCA-COLA AS OF JUN 30

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY-BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC -- BERKSHIRE SAYS IT HAD $147.4 BILLION OF CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AS OF JUNE 30

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY-BOUGHT $4.57 BILLION OF STOCKS AND SOLD $12.55 BILLION OF STOCKS IN Q2

* HAS REPURCHASED LITTLE OR NONE OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN Q3 THROUGH JULY 26 - QUARTERLY REPORT