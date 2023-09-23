Sept 22 (Reuters) -
* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD NEARLY 4.8 MILLION HP INC SHARES FOR ABOUT $129.2 MILLION - SEC FILING
* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY OWNS 110.7 MILLION HP INC SHARES AFTER SALE- SEC FILING
|Delayed Nyse 04:00:19 2023-09-22 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|546215.00 USD
|-0.87%
|-2.37%
|+16.54%
|02:20am
|02:20am
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|546215.00 USD
|-0.87%
|-2.37%
|792 B $
|26.77 USD
|-0.11%
|-2.08%
|26 486 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+16.54%
|792 B $
|-1.22%
|242 B $
|-11.44%
|127 B $
|+32.77%
|122 B $
|+6.00%
|70 188 M $
|+46.35%
|62 389 M $
|-24.45%
|55 760 M $
|-19.08%
|53 814 M $
|+41.15%
|26 665 M $
|+10.46%
|23 473 M $