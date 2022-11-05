Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRK.A   US0846701086

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-04 pm EDT
432000.00 USD   +0.75%
08:17aBerkshire Hathaway posts quarterly loss as stock holdings fall
RE
11/04North American Morning Briefing: Jobs Data to Give Latest Snapshot as Fed Tightens
DJ
11/04Berkshire trims stake in China's BYD H-shares worth HK$560 million - filing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berkshire Hathaway posts quarterly loss as stock holdings fall

11/05/2022 | 08:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shareholders shop for discounted products at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting in Omaha

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday posted a third-quarter loss, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett said it lost money on its stock investments and from insurance underwriting.

The net loss of $2.69 billion, or $1,832 per Class A share, compared with a profit of $10.34 billion, or $6,882 per share, a year earlier.

Operating profit rose 20% to $7.76 billion, or about $5,294 per Class A share, from $6.47 billion, or about $4,331 per share, a year earlier, helped by foreign currency gains and improvement in several businesses.

Berkshire also repurchased $1.05 billion of its own stock in the quarter, and has repurchased $5.25 billion this year.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 303 B - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 46 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 633 B 633 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 372 000
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 432 000,00 $
Average target price 525 856,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren Edward Buffett Director
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Charlotte M. Guyman Independent Director
Stephen B. Burke Independent Director
Susan Lynne Decker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-4.14%633 202
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.32%139 742
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-14.18%88 583
SIEMENS AG-25.96%88 475
3M COMPANY-29.72%69 004
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-12.82%66 091