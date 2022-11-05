Berkshire Hathaway posts quarterly loss as stock holdings fall

The net loss of $2.69 billion, or $1,832 per Class A share, compared with a profit of $10.34 billion, or $6,882 per share, a year earlier.

Operating profit rose 20% to $7.76 billion, or about $5,294 per Class A share, from $6.47 billion, or about $4,331 per share, a year earlier, helped by foreign currency gains and improvement in several businesses.

Berkshire also repurchased $1.05 billion of its own stock in the quarter, and has repurchased $5.25 billion this year.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Mark Potter)