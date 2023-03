March 3 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc vice chairman Ajit Jain sold about $2 million worth of the company's Class B common shares on Thursday, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jain sold 6,595 Berkshire Hathaway's Class B common shares at $303.2801 per share, it said. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)