  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRK.A   US0846701086

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02 2022-10-04 pm EDT
424180.00 USD   +2.63%
05:20pBerkshire Hathaway to Appoint Independent Director to Regain NYSE Compliance
DJ
04:47pBerkshire Hathaway Says Will Appoint New Independent Director As Soon As Practicable
RE
10/03Buffett's successor buys nearly $70M of Berkshire stock
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berkshire Hathaway to Appoint Independent Director to Regain NYSE Compliance

10/04/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said its board will appoint a new independent director as quickly as it could to regain compliance with the New York Stock Exchange.

The Omaha, Neb.-based company, which owns businesses ranging from insurer Geico and railroad BNSF Railway to sportswear maker Brooks Running, said the exchange notified Berkshire of its noncompliance on Monday. This is due to director David Gottesman's death last month.

Berkshire's board consisted of eight independent directors and seven non-independent directors prior to Mr. Gottesman's death, but his passing resulted in the company not currently consisting of a majority of independent directors as required by the NYSE, the company said.

"It is the intention of the Berkshire Hathaway Board of Directors to appoint a new independent director as soon as practicable," the company said in a regulatory filing.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 1719ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 269 B - -
Net income 2022 -23 319 M - -
Net Debt 2022 45 642 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 603 B 603 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 372 000
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 413 300,00 $
Average target price 543 363,33 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren Edward Buffett Director
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Charlotte M. Guyman Independent Director
Stephen B. Burke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-9.81%602 896
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.01%116 576
SIEMENS AG-33.90%78 391
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-34.47%69 741
3M COMPANY-36.26%62 705
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-26.80%57 884