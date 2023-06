June 19 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaways said on Monday that it has increased its stakes to more than 8.5% in five Japanese trading companies through its wholly-owned subsidiary, National Indemnity Company.

The companies were Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo, Berkshire added. (Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)