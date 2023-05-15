Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRK.A   US0846701086

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:44 2023-05-15 pm EDT
495900.00 USD   +0.96%
05:10pBuffett-backed Nubank reports record revenue on steady user growth
05:01pBerkshire invests in Capital One, sheds Bank of NY Mellon
04:05pBerkshire Hathaway : News Release
Berkshire invests in Capital One, sheds Bank of NY Mellon

05/15/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Berkshire Hathaway logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it has begun investing in Capital One Financial Corp and no longer has a stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

Berkshire made its disclosures in a regulatory filing listing its U.S.-listed stocks as of March 31.

Capital One shares rose 5.3% in after-hours trading, following Berkshire's disclosure of an approximately $954 million stake in the bank.

The filing does not identify which investments are Buffett's and which were made by his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, though larger investments are usually Buffett's.

Investors often try to piggyback on Berkshire's moves.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 1.37% 40.7 Delayed Quote.-11.80%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.96% 495900 Delayed Quote.4.79%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 3.22% 89.12 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 322 B - -
Net income 2023 13 616 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 706 B 706 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 72,7%
Managers and Directors
Warren Edward Buffett Director
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Charlotte M. Guyman Independent Director
Stephen B. Burke Independent Director
Susan Lynne Decker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.79%705 696
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.65%128 841
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY51.78%107 589
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.73%69 448
3M COMPANY-16.39%55 316
HITACHI, LTD.17.29%54 370
