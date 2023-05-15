Berkshire invests in Capital One, sheds four stocks

May 15 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc on
Monday disclosed it has begun investing in Capital One Financial
Corp while exiting investments in four other stocks, as
the company run by Warren Buffett cut back its exposure to
equities.
Buffett's company made its disclosures in a regulatory
filing listing its U.S.-traded stocks as of March 31.
Capital One shares rose 5.7% in after-hours trading
following Berkshire's disclosure of a 9.92 million share stake
worth about $954 million.
The McLean, Virginia-based bank did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
In Monday's filing, Berkshire also revealed a new $41.3
million stake in Diageo Plc, the maker of alcoholic
beverages including Johnnie Walker and Guinness.
Berkshire also shed its holdings in Bank of New York
Mellon Corp and US Bancorp, as well as Taiwanese
chipmaker TSMC and furniture chain RH.
Buffett's company was a net seller of stocks in the
quarter, buying $2.87 billion and selling $13.28 billion as it
devoted resources elsewhere, including $8.2 billion to boost its
stake in truck stop operator Pilot Travel Centers to 80% from
38.6%.
Close to half of its stock sales were in Chevron Corp
, though Berkshire still owns a 23.7% stake in another
oil company, Occidental Petroleum Corp.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate ended March with
$130.6 billion of cash and equivalents.
Monday's filing does not say which investments are Buffett's
and which are from his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted
Weschler, though larger investments are usually Buffett's.
Investors often try to piggyback on Berkshire's moves,
reflecting Buffett's reputation.
BERKSHIRE BUYS MORE APPLE, BANK OF AMERICA
Despite the selling, Berkshire still invests in several
financial services companies.
These include Bank of America Corp and American
Express Corp, where Berkshire's respective $29.5 billion
and $25 billion stakes make them its largest stock holdings
other than a $151 billion stake in Apple Inc.
Berkshire bought more Apple and Bank of America shares in
the quarter.
"Trust banks such as BNY Mellon have seen deposit
pressures mounting as the [U.S. Federal Reserve shifts] to
quantitative tapering," said David Smith, an analyst at
Autonomous Research.
In contrast, high-yielding assets for credit card
specialists such as Capital One position them better to absorb
increased funding costs and avoid liquidity concerns, he added.
Berkshire also has dozens of operating businesses
including the BNSF railroad, Geico car insurance, and many
energy, manufacturing and consumer units.
Buffett shed what remained of the TSMC stake six months
after surprising investors by revealing a $4.1 billion
investment.
He told investors this month he had reevaluated the risks of
investing in Taiwan, on growing concern China might soon invade
or try to reclaim the island nation.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Chris Reese and Anna
Driver)