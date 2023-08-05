Aug 5 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday posted its highest-ever quarterly operating profit, bolstered by improved results in its insurance businesses, while gains from stock holdings helped the conglomerate led by billionaire Warren Buffett swing to a nearly $36 billion overall profit.

Operating profit rose 7% to $10.04 billion, or about $6,938 per Class A share, from $9.42 billion a year earlier.

Net income totaled $35.91 billion, or $24,775 per Class A share, compared with a year-earlier $43.62 billion loss.

Berkshire also said it repurchased $1.4 billion of stock in the quarter. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Angus MacSwan)