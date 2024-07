July 20, 2024 at 01:50 am EDT

July 20 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway sold about 33.9 million shares of Bank of America for around $1.48 billion over multiple transactions this week, a regulatory filing showed.

After the sale, Berkshire owned about 999 million BofA shares. (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)