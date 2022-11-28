Biden Calls Union Leaders, Railroads to Prevent Strike -- Washington Post

Advanced search
By Denny Jacob


--President Biden made calls to union leaders and rail companies on Monday, pressing for a deal to avert a national railroad strike that could shut down much of the country's transportation infrastructure, the Washington Post reported.

--Biden administration officials have also started preparing for a potential shutdown, warning that a strike could seriously damage the U.S. economy, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

--Biden's calls follow unsuccessful emergency meetings at the White House last week, which have been led by the White House National Economic Council and included Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is also involved in trying to broker the impasse, the Washington Post reported.

--The nationwide rail shutdown is set to go into effect after midnight on Friday, and labor and management have been at an impasse over issues such a sick time and penalties for missing work. It would be the first such strike in about three decades, the report said.

Full story at https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/09/12/railroad-strike-deadline/


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1711ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.25% 472712.01 Delayed Quote.6.22%
CSX CORPORATION -1.00% 31.7 Delayed Quote.-14.84%
