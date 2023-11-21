Nov 21 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway has the "right CEO" to succeed him and the "right board of directors", the company disclosed in a letter from him on Tuesday.

Buffett said, "At 93, I feel good but fully realize I am playing in extra innings," as he said he has donated about $866 million of Berkshire stock to four family charities. He told shareholders "I feel good" as he moves nearer the sunset of his storied investing career.

The world's fifth-richest person is gradually giving away nearly all of the fortune he built at Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire, which he has run since 1965.

He has since 2006 donated close to $52 billion of Berkshire stock to the family charities and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which has received more than $39 billion of stock overall.

